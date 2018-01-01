01.01.2018 15:00:00

CHEF REMI HELPS CUSTOMERS WHO ARE PLANNING A CHRISTMAS BARBECUE

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire-iReach/ -- Chef Remi sent out a questionnaire recently to customers in states where the weather will be warm this Christmas, to see how they plan on spending Christmas Day.

"My family plan on doing a Christmas BBQ!"

"We'll be outdoors, for sure. Eating al fresco at Christmas is fantastic!"

Chef Remi is 100% committed to designing genuine quality kitchen tools to support busy parents that take the time to cook for their family.

"We realized a number of our customers will not be experiencing cold weather, and therefore are planning an 'alternative' Christmas by having a BBQ."

Chef Remi wanted to make sure that these customers had all the tools they needed to have a memorable Christmas day

·         How to ensure you NEVER need to clean grill grates, so you can spend time with loved ones, instead of scrubbing a grill clean

·         How a 3 piece tool kit is all you need for handling any food on the grill

·         How you can shred a pork butt or large roast in under 2 minutes

·         How to make homemade burgers that never fall apart on the grill, and yet still retain juiciness and moisture

·         How to make sure you cook safely this Christmas, and do not serve undercooked, dangerous food."

With our 'alternative Christmas toolkit', our customers are set for a delicious, hassle-free Christmas BBQ!"

Chef Remi believes that families are the centerpiece of society, and communities are stronger when they sit down together, even if it's over a quick, wholesome meal. We believe that every child deserves a home cooked meal with a family who loves them.

