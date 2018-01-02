ASPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE January 2, 2018 at 10:00 a.m.





ASPO NOMINATION BOARD PROPOSALS TO THE ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING



The Nomination Board of Aspo Plc's shareholders proposes to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Aspo Plc to be held on April 10, 2018 that the Board of Directors will have six members.



Members of the Board



The Nomination Board proposes that Mammu Kaario, Mikael Laine, Gustav Nyberg, Salla Pöyry and Risto Salo, current members of the company's Board of Directors, be re-elected as members of the Board and Tatu Vehmas be elected as the new member of the Board for the term closing at the end of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2019.



Remuneration paid to the members of the Board



The Nomination Board proposes that the compensations of the Board members remain unchanged and Board members receive the following monthly remuneration:

EUR 2,700 per month for members of the Board of Directors

EUR 4,050 per month, for the Vice Chairman

EUR 5,400 per month, for the Chairman



The Nomination Board proposes that the meeting fees paid to members of the Audit Committee remain unchanged. The Nomination Board proposes that a meeting fee of the members of the Audit Committee will be EUR 700 per meeting and a meeting fee of the Chairman of the Audit Committee EUR 1,050 per meeting. If the Chairman of the Audit Committee is also the Vice Chairman or the Chairman of the Board of Directors, the Nomination Board proposes that the fee paid to the Chairman of the Audit Committee is the same as that paid to members of the Audit Committee. Board members having a full-time position in an Aspo Group company are not paid a fee.



The charter of the Shareholders' Nomination Board



The Nomination Board proposes that the article 6 of the charter will be changed so that the Nomination Board shall submit its proposals to the Board of Directors at the latest on February 1 (formerly: January 1) preceding the Annual Shareholders' Meeting.



Members of the Nomination Board



The Shareholders' Nomination Board consists of the representatives of the four largest shareholders. According to the list of shareholders as of August 31, 2017, the following representatives of the largest shareholders were members of the Nomination Board which prepared proposals for the Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2018: Veronica Timgren (Nyberg family, including Oy Havsudden Ab); Tapio Vehmas (Vehmas family); Reima Rytsölä, Chairman (Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company); and Mikko Mursula (Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company). In addition, Gustav Nyberg, Chairman of Aspo Board of Directors, has acted as an expert member of the Nomination Board.



ASPO PLC



Aki Ojanen

CEO



Further information:

Reima Rytsölä, Chairman of the Nomination Board, tel. +358 500 482 691, reima.rytsola@varma.fi





