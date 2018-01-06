Acer Launches the New Swift 7, Redefining the World's Thinnest Laptop

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The new Acer Swift 7 ( SF714-51T ) stakes its claim as the world's thinnest lapt op 1 , imbued with exquisite detail and craftsmanship

Powerful Intel ® Core ™ processors and b lazing -fast , built-in Intel ® XMM ™ 4G LTE connectivity keep s users productive and always-connected

Acer also announces the Acer Spin 3, a convertible laptop for those seeking out versatility and reliability

Acer today launches the world's thinnest laptop1, the newSwift 7 (SF714-51T). At just 8.98mm thin, the new Swift 7 is an always-connected PC running Windows 10 that's designed for mobility, with an ultraportable design packing a powerful Intel® Core™ i7 processor, all-day battery life and a personal, trusted 4G LTE connection.

"We're extremely proud to make the world's thinnest laptop even thinner with the new Swift 7," said Jerry Kao, President of IT Products Businessof Acer Inc. "Building on the engineering breakthroughs from the previous generation, the new Swift 7 steps up the game with an even slimmerchassis, powerful performance and always-on 4G LTE connectivity for professionals on the go."

"The next PC anyone buys should be a great PC – powerful to feed the newest, richest experiences all day long," said Chris Walker, Vice President of Intel Corp. "Acer's Swift 7 delivers on the performance expectation then ups the ante with built-in 4G LTE in an ultra-thin, stunning design. It's the perfect PC for those who have things to do and create anywhere, at any time."

"Acer's new Swift 7 is a great Windows 10 PC for on-the-go professionals or consumers who crave portability and connectivity," said Peter Han, Vice President, Partner Devices and Solutions, Microsoft Corp. "The Swift 7 is thin, light, and perfect for customers to stay connected on the go."

Always-Connected

The Acer Swift 7's unmatched slim design is only the beginning of the new features on offer. Blazing-fast, built-in Intel XMM 4G LTEconnectivity keeps users productive and always-connected, especially useful for professionals who wish to eliminate tedious wireless connection problems on the road so they can stay focused on the task at hand. In addition to a Nano SIM card slot, the Swift 7 features eSIM technology, allowing download and activation ofeSIM profiles. The Swift 7 ships with a Transatel profile provisioned with up to 1 GB2 of free data valid for one month in 48 countries3 to help users get started immediately, while additional data plans can be easily purchased as needed through the Mobile Plans applicationwhile travelling around the world. 802.11ac wireless with 2x2 MIMO provides reliable and fast connections to the office or home network.

Both Brawn and Beauty

Powered by a 7th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor, the Swift 7 provides incredible performance, a seamless Windows 10 experience and up to 10 hours4 of battery life. 256GB of PCIe SSD storage offers plenty of room to keep important files at the user's fingertips, while 8GB of LPDDR3 memory keeps multitasking smooth and responsive. A fingerprint reader allows password-free and more secure sign-in through Windows Hello.

The Swift 7's unibody aluminum chassisis pleasing to the eye and gentle to touch, perfect for modern professionalsseeking a sophisticated look. Its new high-resolution display has been upgraded to 14-inches, and sports a Full HD IPS5 display, Acer Color Intelligence™ for lifelike clarity at every angle, as well asa Corning® Gorilla® Glass NBT™ touchscreen and touchpad. Typing has never been easier thanks to the Swift 7's backlit keyboard, which is handy in low-light conditions such as long-haul international flights or train journeys.

Spin 3: Destined to Turn Heads

Acer has also announced its refreshed Spin 3 (SP314-51)laptop, designed for users seeking out a versatile device for all-day productivity and entertainment. Its durable 360-degree dual-torque hinge enables it to function as a laptop, tablet, display and even provides a space-saving tent mode, all in a single device. Now equipped with a powerful 8thGen Intel Core processorand impressive storage options,the Spin 3 merges exceptional performance with portability. It provides up to 12 hours4of battery life for digital work and play on the move, with two front-facing speakers with Acer TrueHarmony™ technology. The Spin 3's 14-inch display supports vivid imagery in Full HD with IPS technology, allowing on-screen content to shine through in exceptional detail.

Pricing and Availability

The Acer Swift 7 will be available in North America in March with prices starting at US$1,699; and in EMEA in April with prices starting at EUR1,699.

The Acer Spin 3 will be available in North America in Februarywith prices starting at US$599; and in EMEA in January with prices starting at EUR649.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability may vary by region. To find out about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office or retailer via www.acer.com.

1Based on Acer's internal survey as of January 5, 2018 of competing clamshell laptop designs available on the market, running Windows OS or OSX 2 For devices sold in Germany, the trial plan will not be able for use domestically, but the validity period will be extended to six months for use abroad. For devices sold in Canada, as the trial plan does not include domestic coverage, the validity period will also be extended to six months for use abroad. 3Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Madeira, Malaysia, Malta, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russian Federation, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States, and Vietnam 4Listed battery life is based on MobileMark 2014® productivity mode testing with wireless on. Details of MobileMark 2014 testing are available at www.bapco.com. Battery life rating is for comparison purposes only. Actual battery life varies by model, configuration, application, power management settings, operating conditions, and features used. A battery's maximum capacity decreases with time and use. 5All brands and product names mentioned herein include trademarks of their respective companies and are used solely to describe or identify the products

