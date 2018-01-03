<
03.01.2018 23:00:00

AIG to Present at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) today announced that Lex Baugh, CEO of North America General Insurance, and Gaurav D. Garg, CEO of Global Personal Insurance, will present at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Monday, January 8, 2018, from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. (Pacific Time).

During CES Research Summit, AIG will discuss the findings of its report, "Future of Mobility and Shifting Risk.” The study explores where liability for autonomous and driverless vehicles may lie as this new technology takes to the road. Mr. Baugh and Mr. Garg will explore the study’s U.S., U.K. and Singapore results, providing insight on road users’ attitudes toward autonomous vehicles, including comfort levels in sharing the road with driverless cars and trucks, safety, and other risk considerations and benefits.

A link to the webcast of the session will be available on the Innovative Technology section of AIG's website www.aig.com/innovativetech.

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. Founded in 1919, today AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries, and coverage is subject to actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.

