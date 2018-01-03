AIG to Present at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) today announced that Lex Baugh, CEO of North America General Insurance, and Gaurav D. Garg, CEO of Global Personal Insurance, will present at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Monday, January 8, 2018, from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. (Pacific Time).

During CES Research Summit, AIG will discuss the findings of its report, "Future of Mobility and Shifting Risk.” The study explores where liability for autonomous and driverless vehicles may lie as this new technology takes to the road. Mr. Baugh and Mr. Garg will explore the study’s U.S., U.K. and Singapore results, providing insight on road users’ attitudes toward autonomous vehicles, including comfort levels in sharing the road with driverless cars and trucks, safety, and other risk considerations and benefits.

