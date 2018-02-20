innogy SE Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Innogy auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 35,20 Euro belassen. Eine aktuelle Studie habe ergeben, dass bei einem Elektrofahrzeug-Anteil von 30 Prozent weitreichende Stromausfälle drohten, schrieb Analyst Alberto Gandolfi in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie zu deutschen Versorgern. Im Zuge des E-Mobilitätstrends seien Investitionen von 11 Milliaren Euro in das Stromnetz vonnöten. Eon und Innogy würden hlervon am stärksten profitieren, wobei die RWE-Tochter im Vergleich nicht ganz so gut aufgestellt sei./ag/ajx
Datum der Analyse: 20.02.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: innogy SE Neutral
|Unternehmen:
innogy SE
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
35.20 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
30.17 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
16.67%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
30.47 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
15.52%
|Analyst Name::
Alberto Gandolfi
|KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|innogy SE
|38.00
|-1.25%
