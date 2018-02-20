NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Innogy auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 35,20 Euro belassen. Eine aktuelle Studie habe ergeben, dass bei einem Elektrofahrzeug-Anteil von 30 Prozent weitreichende Stromausfälle drohten, schrieb Analyst Alberto Gandolfi in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie zu deutschen Versorgern. Im Zuge des E-Mobilitätstrends seien Investitionen von 11 Milliaren Euro in das Stromnetz vonnöten. Eon und Innogy würden hlervon am stärksten profitieren, wobei die RWE-Tochter im Vergleich nicht ganz so gut aufgestellt sei./ag/ajx



