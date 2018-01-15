15.01.2018 19:04:27
Zurich Insurance Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Zurich Insurance Group von 313 auf 317 Franken angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Michael Huttner passte sein Bewertungsmodell in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie an die Übernahme des Lebensversicherungsgeschäfts der Australia and New Zealand Banking Group an. Er rechnet mit einem positiven Beitrag für das operative Ergebnis der Sparte von 210 Millionen US-Dollar./ag/gl
Datum der Analyse: 15.01.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Zurich Insurance AG (Zürich) Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Zurich Insurance AG (Zürich)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
317.00 CHF
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
313.10 CHF
|Abst. Kursziel*:
1.25%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
304.20 CHF
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4.21%
|Analyst Name::
Michael Huttner
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu Zurich Insurance AG (Zürich)mehr Nachrichten
|
12.01.18
|Zurich Insurance schliesst Run-off in Taiwan ab und verkauft Einheit in Singapur (AWP)
|
08.01.18
|Zurich Insurance will zurück an den chinesischen Lebensversicherungsmarkt (AWP)
|
04.01.18
|Burglind: Versicherungen rechnen mit Schäden von über 50 Mio CHF (AWP)
|
22.12.17
|Zurich übernimmt Telematik-Unternehmen Bright Box aus Hong Kong (AWP)
|
21.12.17
|Zurich zahlt unbegrenzt laufende Anleihe über 500 Mio USD zurück (AWP)
|
20.12.17
|UBS Keyinvest Daily Markets: Zurich Insurance - Korrektur noch nicht beendet? (finanzen.ch)
|
12.12.17
|Aktien Schweiz etwas fester - Zukauf stützt Zurich Financial (Dow Jones)
|
12.12.17
|Zurich baut Geschäft mit Lebensversicherungen in Australien aus (AWP)
Analysen zu Zurich Insurance AG (Zürich)mehr Analysen
|15.01.18
|Zurich Insurance Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.01.18
|Zurich Insurance Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|12.01.18
|Zurich Insurance buy
|Citigroup Corp.
|11.01.18
|Zurich Insurance Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.01.18
|Zurich Insurance Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.01.18
|Zurich Insurance Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.01.18
|Zurich Insurance Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|12.01.18
|Zurich Insurance buy
|Citigroup Corp.
|11.01.18
|Zurich Insurance Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.01.18
|Zurich Insurance Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.01.18
|Zurich Insurance Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|12.01.18
|Zurich Insurance buy
|Citigroup Corp.
|12.12.17
|Zurich Insurance Conviction Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.12.17
|Zurich Insurance Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.11.17
|Zurich Insurance Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.12.17
|Zurich Insurance Reduce
|Commerzbank AG
|20.11.17
|Zurich Insurance Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|17.11.17
|Zurich Insurance Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|09.11.17
|Zurich Insurance Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|01.09.17
|Zurich Insurance Reduce
|Commerzbank AG
|15.01.18
|Zurich Insurance Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.01.18
|Zurich Insurance Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.01.18
|Zurich Insurance Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.01.18
|Zurich Insurance Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|04.01.18
|Zurich Insurance Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Zurich Insurance AG (Zürich)
|313.10
|-0.16%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|15.01.18
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Zurich Insurance Neutral
|15.01.18
|
DZ BANK
METRO (St) kaufen
|15.01.18
|
Credit Suisse Group
thyssenkrupp Outperform
|15.01.18
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Airbus buy
|15.01.18
|
Bernstein Research
BT Group Outperform
|15.01.18
|
Morgan Stanley
BMW Underweight
|15.01.18
|
Morgan Stanley
Siemens overweight
|15.01.18
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Continental Sell
|15.01.18
|
Independent Research GmbH
METRO (St) kaufen
|15.01.18
|
Citigroup Corp.
Iberdrola SA buy
|15.01.18
|
UBS AG
Sanofi Neutral
|15.01.18
|
UBS AG
Roche Neutral
|15.01.18
|
UBS AG
Novo Nordisk buy
|15.01.18
|
UBS AG
Novartis Neutral
|15.01.18
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
HUGO BOSS Neutral
|15.01.18
|
UBS AG
Merck buy
|15.01.18
|
UBS AG
GlaxoSmithKline buy
|15.01.18
|
UBS AG
Bayer buy
|15.01.18
|
UBS AG
AstraZeneca Neutral
|15.01.18
|
Citigroup Corp.
Schaeffler Neutral
|15.01.18
|
Citigroup Corp.
Aumann Neutral
|15.01.18
|
Credit Suisse Group
ASML NV Outperform
|15.01.18
|
Independent Research GmbH
Drägerwerk vz Halten
|15.01.18
|
Citigroup Corp.
HELLA GmbH & Sell
|15.01.18
|
Citigroup Corp.
Continental buy
|15.01.18
|
UBS AG
Rheinmetall buy
|15.01.18
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Airbus buy
|15.01.18
|
Citigroup Corp.
Michelin (Compagnie Générale d Etablissements Michelin SCPA) buy
|15.01.18
|
Citigroup Corp.
Renault buy
|15.01.18
|
Citigroup Corp.
Peugeot Sell
|15.01.18
|
UBS AG
Diageo buy
|15.01.18
|
UBS AG
Anheuser-Busch InBev buy
|15.01.18
|
Citigroup Corp.
BMW Sell
|15.01.18
|
Citigroup Corp.
Daimler Neutral
|15.01.18
|
Citigroup Corp.
Fiat Chrysler (FCA) Neutral
|15.01.18
|
Citigroup Corp.
Volkswagen (VW) vz buy
|15.01.18
|
UBS AG
Airbus buy
|15.01.18
|
UBS AG
Vivendi buy
|15.01.18
|
UBS AG
HSBC Neutral
|15.01.18
|
UBS AG
Standard Chartered Neutral
|15.01.18
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Vodafone Group buy
|15.01.18
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Vivendi buy
|15.01.18
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Roche Hold
|15.01.18
|
Deutsche Bank AG
LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Hold
|15.01.18
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Deutsche Telekom buy
|15.01.18
|
Deutsche Bank AG
BP buy
|15.01.18
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Shel b buy
|15.01.18
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Telefónica Deutschland buy
|15.01.18
|
Deutsche Bank AG
PUMA buy
|15.01.18
|
Warburg Research
SAP buy