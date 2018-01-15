15.01.2018 19:04:27

Zurich Insurance Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Zurich Insurance Group von 313 auf 317 Franken angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Michael Huttner passte sein Bewertungsmodell in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie an die Übernahme des Lebensversicherungsgeschäfts der Australia and New Zealand Banking Group an. Er rechnet mit einem positiven Beitrag für das operative Ergebnis der Sparte von 210 Millionen US-Dollar./ag/gl

Datum der Analyse: 15.01.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Zurich Insurance AG (Zürich) Neutral
Unternehmen:
Zurich Insurance AG (Zürich) 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
317.00 CHF
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
313.10 CHF 		Abst. Kursziel*:
1.25%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
304.20 CHF 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4.21%
Analyst Name::
Michael Huttner 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Zurich Insurance AG (Zürich) 313.10 -0.16% Zurich Insurance AG (Zürich)

