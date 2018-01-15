NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Zurich Insurance Group von 313 auf 317 Franken angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Michael Huttner passte sein Bewertungsmodell in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie an die Übernahme des Lebensversicherungsgeschäfts der Australia and New Zealand Banking Group an. Er rechnet mit einem positiven Beitrag für das operative Ergebnis der Sparte von 210 Millionen US-Dollar./ag/gl



