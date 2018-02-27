Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
27.02.2018 19:09:08
Zions Bancorporation Buy
Der Analyst B. Riley FBR, Inc. hat das Kursziel für Zions Bancorporation von 60 auf 64 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen.
|Zusammenfassung: Zions Bancorporation Buy
|Unternehmen:
Zions Bancorporation
|Analyst:
B. Riley FBR, Inc.
|Kursziel:
$ 64.00
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
$ 56.59
|Abst. Kursziel*:
13.09%
|Rating update:
reiterated
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 55.88
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
14.53%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu Zions Bancorporationmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Zions Bancorporationmehr Analysen
