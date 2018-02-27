27.02.2018 19:09:08

Zions Bancorporation Buy

Der Analyst B. Riley FBR, Inc. hat das Kursziel für Zions Bancorporation von 60 auf 64 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen.
Zusammenfassung: Zions Bancorporation Buy
Unternehmen:
Zions Bancorporation 		Analyst:
B. Riley FBR, Inc. 		Kursziel:
$ 64.00
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
$ 56.59 		Abst. Kursziel*:
13.09%
Rating update:
reiterated 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 55.88 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
14.53%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

19:09 Zions Bancorporation Buy B. Riley FBR, Inc.
02.01.18 Zions Bancorporation overweight Barclays Capital
24.10.17 Zions Bancorporation overweight Barclays Capital
24.10.17 Zions Bancorporation Outperform RBC Capital Markets
02.10.17 Zions Bancorporation Underperform Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated

