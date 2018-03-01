NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC Capital hat die Einstufung für Zalando nach Zahlen auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 46 Euro belassen. Die Jahresbilanz des Modeonlinehändlers für 2017 und der Ausblick auf das neue Geschäftsjahr seien im Rahmen der Erwartungen ausgefallen, schrieb Analystin Sherri Malek in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Schnelleinschätzung. Es seien aber mehr Investitionen geplant als gedacht./tav/zb



Datum der Analyse: 01.03.2018



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.