01.03.2018 09:15:05

Zalando Sector Perform

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC Capital hat die Einstufung für Zalando nach Zahlen auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 46 Euro belassen. Die Jahresbilanz des Modeonlinehändlers für 2017 und der Ausblick auf das neue Geschäftsjahr seien im Rahmen der Erwartungen ausgefallen, schrieb Analystin Sherri Malek in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Schnelleinschätzung. Es seien aber mehr Investitionen geplant als gedacht./tav/zb

Datum der Analyse: 01.03.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Zalando Sector Perform
Unternehmen:
Zalando 		Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets 		Kursziel:
46.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform		 Kurs*:
45.21 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
1.75%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
44.66 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
3.00%
Analyst Name::
Sherri Malek 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Zalando 52.30 -5.97% Zalando

