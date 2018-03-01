01.03.2018 09:15:05
Zalando Sector Perform
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC Capital hat die Einstufung für Zalando nach Zahlen auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 46 Euro belassen. Die Jahresbilanz des Modeonlinehändlers für 2017 und der Ausblick auf das neue Geschäftsjahr seien im Rahmen der Erwartungen ausgefallen, schrieb Analystin Sherri Malek in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Schnelleinschätzung. Es seien aber mehr Investitionen geplant als gedacht./tav/zb
Datum der Analyse: 01.03.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Zalando Sector Perform
|Unternehmen:
Zalando
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
46.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform
|Kurs*:
45.21 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
1.75%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
44.66 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
3.00%
|Analyst Name::
Sherri Malek
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
