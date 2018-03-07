07.03.2018 13:49:04

World Wrestling Entertainment Buy

Der Analyst Needham & Company, LLC hat das Kursziel für World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. von 38 auf 45 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen.
Zusammenfassung: World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. Buy
Unternehmen:
World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. 		Analyst:
Needham & Company, LLC 		Kursziel:
$ 45.00
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
30.32 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
48.42%
Rating update:
reiterated 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 38.41 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
17.16%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. 38.41

