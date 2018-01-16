16.01.2018 21:31:32

Wingstop Equal Weight

Der Analyst Barclays Capital hat das Kursziel für Wingstop Inc von 36 auf 44 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Equal Weight" belassen.
Unternehmen:
Wingstop Inc 		Analyst:
Barclays Capital 		Kursziel:
$ 44.00
Rating jetzt:
Equal weight		 Kurs*:
37.00 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
18.92%
Rating update:
reiterated 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 44.41 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-0.92%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

16.01.18 Wingstop Equal weight Barclays Capital
05.01.18 Wingstop Neutral Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
18.12.17 Wingstop Hold Deutsche Bank AG
03.11.17 Wingstop Buy Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
03.10.17 Wingstop Hold Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Wingstop Inc 44.41 -1.49% Wingstop Inc

