Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
17.01.2018 20:28:17
William Lyon Homes A Neutral
Der Analyst UBS AG hat das Kursziel für William Lyon Homes Inc (A) von 30 auf 33 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen.
|Zusammenfassung: William Lyon Homes Inc (A) Neutral
|Unternehmen:
William Lyon Homes Inc (A)
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
$ 33.00
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
25.60 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
28.91%
|Rating update:
reiterated
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 32.02
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
3.06%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu William Lyon Homes Inc (A)mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu William Lyon Homes Inc (A)mehr Analysen
|17.01.18
|William Lyon Home a Neutral
|UBS AG
|29.12.17
|William Lyon Home a Neutral
|Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|25.10.17
|William Lyon Home a Neutral
|UBS AG
|21.02.17
|William Lyon Home a Neutral
|Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|06.12.16
|William Lyon Home a Neutral
|Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|17.01.18
|William Lyon Home a Neutral
|UBS AG
|29.12.17
|William Lyon Home a Neutral
|Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|25.10.17
|William Lyon Home a Neutral
|UBS AG
|21.02.17
|William Lyon Home a Neutral
|Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|06.12.16
|William Lyon Home a Neutral
|Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|17.01.18
|William Lyon Home a Neutral
|UBS AG
|29.12.17
|William Lyon Home a Neutral
|Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|25.10.17
|William Lyon Home a Neutral
|UBS AG
|21.02.17
|William Lyon Home a Neutral
|Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|06.12.16
|William Lyon Home a Neutral
|Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|William Lyon Homes Inc (A)
|32.02
|2.40%