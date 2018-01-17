17.01.2018 20:28:17

William Lyon Homes A Neutral

Der Analyst UBS AG hat das Kursziel für William Lyon Homes Inc (A) von 30 auf 33 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen.
Zusammenfassung: William Lyon Homes Inc (A) Neutral
Unternehmen:
William Lyon Homes Inc (A) 		Analyst:
UBS AG 		Kursziel:
$ 33.00
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
25.60 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
28.91%
Rating update:
reiterated 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 32.02 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
3.06%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

17.01.18 William Lyon Home a Neutral UBS AG
29.12.17 William Lyon Home a Neutral Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
25.10.17 William Lyon Home a Neutral UBS AG
21.02.17 William Lyon Home a Neutral Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
06.12.16 William Lyon Home a Neutral Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.

