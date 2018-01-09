Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
09.01.2018 19:42:08
Walt Disney Sell
Der Analyst Pivotal Research Group hat das Kursziel für Walt Disney von 91 auf 93 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Sell" belassen.
|Zusammenfassung: Walt Disney Sell
|Unternehmen:
Walt Disney
|Analyst:
Pivotal Research Group
|Kursziel:
$ 93.00
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
$ 110.32
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-15.70%
|Rating update:
reiterated
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 109.94
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-15.41%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu Walt Disneymehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Walt Disneymehr Analysen
|09.01.18
|Walt Disney Sell
|Pivotal Research Group
|14.12.17
|Walt Disney Sell
|Pivotal Research Group
|10.11.17
|Walt Disney Conviction Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.11.17
|Walt Disney overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.10.17
|Walt Disney Top Pick
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.01.18
|Walt Disney Sell
|Pivotal Research Group
|14.12.17
|Walt Disney Sell
|Pivotal Research Group
|10.11.17
|Walt Disney Conviction Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.11.17
|Walt Disney overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.10.17
|Walt Disney Top Pick
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.11.17
|Walt Disney Conviction Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.11.17
|Walt Disney overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.10.17
|Walt Disney Top Pick
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.08.17
|Walt Disney Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.05.17
|Walt Disney Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.01.18
|Walt Disney Sell
|Pivotal Research Group
|14.12.17
|Walt Disney Sell
|Pivotal Research Group
|20.01.17
|Walt Disney Underperform
|BMO Capital Markets
|12.01.17
|Walt Disney Sell
|Pivotal Research Group
|15.01.16
|Walt Disney Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.08.17
|Walt Disney Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|09.08.17
|Walt Disney Mkt Perform
|FBR & Co.
|24.04.17
|Walt Disney Hold
|Loop Capital
|07.04.17
|Walt Disney Mkt Perform
|FBR & Co.
|11.11.16
|Walt Disney Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walt Disney
|110.00
|0.00%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|09.01.18
|
Barrington Research
Franklin Covey Outperform
|09.01.18
|
Pivotal Research Group
Walt Disney Sell
|09.01.18
|
Pivotal Research Group
Viacom Hold
|09.01.18
|
Pivotal Research Group
Time Warner Buy
|09.01.18
|
Pivotal Research Group
CBS Hold
|09.01.18
|
Pivotal Research Group
Discovery Communication a Hold
|09.01.18
|
Pivotal Research Group
21st Century Fox (A) Hold
|09.01.18
|
Barclays Capital
Continental Equal weight
|09.01.18
|
Barclays Capital
Fortinet Equal weight
|09.01.18
|
Barclays Capital
Ellie Mae overweight
|09.01.18
|
Barclays Capital
Casa Systems Equal weight
|09.01.18
|
Dougherty & Company LLC
Five Below Buy
|09.01.18
|
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
GoPro Neutral
|09.01.18
|
DZ BANK
KRONES kaufen
|09.01.18
|
Warburg Research
BAUER Hold
|09.01.18
|
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
Newmark Grou a Outperform
|09.01.18
|
S&P Capital IQ
Beiersdorf Hold
|09.01.18
|
Barrington Research
Nordson Mkt Perform
|09.01.18
|
Barrington Research
Superior Industries International Outperform
|09.01.18
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
CROCS Buy
|09.01.18
|
Needham & Company, LLC
Lululemon Athletica Buy
|09.01.18
|
Needham & Company, LLC
K2M Group Buy
|09.01.18
|
Needham & Company, LLC
Hologic Buy
|09.01.18
|
Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
Microsoft Outperform
|09.01.18
|
UBS AG
T Rowe Price Group Neutral
|09.01.18
|
UBS AG
Evercore Partner a Buy
|09.01.18
|
Maxim Group
Darden Restaurants Buy
|09.01.18
|
Maxim Group
Seagate Hold
|09.01.18
|
Morgan Stanley
Reckitt Benckiser overweight
|09.01.18
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Casa Systems Buy
|09.01.18
|
H.C. Wainwright & Co.
Mirati Therapeutics Buy
|09.01.18
|
H.C. Wainwright & Co.
Gevo Neutral
|09.01.18
|
Cowen and Company, LLC
Seagate Market Perform
|09.01.18
|
Dougherty & Company LLC
GoPro Sell
|09.01.18
|
B. Riley FBR, Inc.
Steven Madden Buy
|09.01.18
|
B. Riley FBR, Inc.
BRT Realty Trus Buy
|09.01.18
|
Mizuho
Alder BioPharmaceuticals Buy
|09.01.18
|
Telsey Advisory Group
Steven Madden Outperform
|09.01.18
|
UBS AG
Kering buy
|09.01.18
|
Mizuho
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Buy
|09.01.18
|
Mizuho
Mallinckrodt Neutral
|09.01.18
|
Telsey Advisory Group
Kohls Outperform
|09.01.18
|
UBS AG
HUGO BOSS Sell
|09.01.18
|
UBS AG
Air Liquide Neutral
|09.01.18
|
UBS AG
BNP Paribas Neutral
|09.01.18
|
UBS AG
Beiersdorf Neutral
|09.01.18
|
UBS AG
LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton buy
|09.01.18
|
UBS AG
innogy Neutral
|09.01.18
|
UBS AG
RWE buy
|09.01.18
|
Independent Research GmbH
adidas Halten