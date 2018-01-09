09.01.2018 19:42:08

Walt Disney Sell

Der Analyst Pivotal Research Group hat das Kursziel für Walt Disney von 91 auf 93 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Sell" belassen.
Unternehmen:
Walt Disney 		Analyst:
Pivotal Research Group 		Kursziel:
$ 93.00
Rating jetzt:
Sell		 Kurs*:
$ 110.32 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-15.70%
Rating update:
reiterated 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 109.94 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-15.41%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

09.01.18 Walt Disney Sell Pivotal Research Group
14.12.17 Walt Disney Sell Pivotal Research Group
10.11.17 Walt Disney Conviction Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10.11.17 Walt Disney overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.10.17 Walt Disney Top Pick RBC Capital Markets

