05.01.2018 15:36:30

Walmart Sector Perform

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC Capital hat das Kursziel für Wal-Mart von 96 auf 106 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Aufgrund der erwarteten Ertragssteigerungen durch die Steuerreform in den USA habe er die Kursziele für die meisten der Aktien aus dem US-Handelssektor angepasst, schrieb Analyst Scot Ciccarelli in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie./tih/ck

Datum der Analyse: 05.01.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Walmart Sector Perform
Unternehmen:
Walmart 		Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets 		Kursziel:
$ 106.00
Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform		 Kurs*:
$ 100.19 		Abst. Kursziel*:
5.80%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 100.13 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
5.86%
Analyst Name::
Scot Ciccarelli 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

05.01.18 Walmart Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
04.01.18 Walmart Neutral UBS AG
02.01.18 Walmart Outperform RBC Capital Markets
21.12.17 Walmart neutral Wells Fargo & Co
19.12.17 Walmart buy Citigroup Corp.

