05.01.2018 15:36:30
Walmart Sector Perform
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC Capital hat das Kursziel für Wal-Mart von 96 auf 106 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Aufgrund der erwarteten Ertragssteigerungen durch die Steuerreform in den USA habe er die Kursziele für die meisten der Aktien aus dem US-Handelssektor angepasst, schrieb Analyst Scot Ciccarelli in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie./tih/ck
Datum der Analyse: 05.01.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
