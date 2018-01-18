Walmart Conviction Buy List
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Wal-Mart-Aktie von "Neutral" auf "Buy" und in die "Conviction Buy List" aufgenommen. Das Kursziel wurde von 115 auf 117 US-Dollar angehoben. Der private Konsum in den USA habe die jahrelange Phase niedrigen Wachstums zum Jahresschluss beendet, schrieb Analyst Matthew Fassler in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Der konjunkturelle Rückenwind für den privaten Verbrauch nehme zu, zuletzt noch angefacht von der US-Steuerreform. Davon dürfte letztlich auch der Handelskonzern profitieren./bek/edh
Datum der Analyse: 18.01.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
