02.02.2018 20:43:55
WPX Energy A Buy
Der Analyst Deutsche Bank AG hat die Einstufung für WPX Energy Inc (A) auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 19 USD belassen.
|Zusammenfassung: WPX Energy Inc (A) Buy
|Unternehmen:
WPX Energy Inc (A)
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
$ 19.00
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
12.33 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
54.10%
|Rating update:
initiated
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 14.46
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
31.40%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu WPX Energy Inc (A)mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|WPX Energy Inc (A)
|14.46
|-4.11%
