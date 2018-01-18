Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
18.01.2018 21:07:56
WNS (Holdings) Buy
Der Analyst Maxim Group hat das Kursziel für WNS (Holdings) LtdShs Sponsored American Deposit Share Repr 1 Sh von 42 auf 56 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen.
|Zusammenfassung: WNS (Holdings) LtdShs Sponsored American Deposit Share Repr 1 Sh Buy
|Unternehmen:
WNS (Holdings) LtdShs Sponsored American Deposit Share Repr 1 Sh
|Analyst:
Maxim Group
|Kursziel:
$ 56.00
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
36.00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
55.56%
|Rating update:
reiterated
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 45.28
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
23.67%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
