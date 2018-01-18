18.01.2018 21:07:56

WNS (Holdings) Buy

Der Analyst Maxim Group hat das Kursziel für WNS (Holdings) LtdShs Sponsored American Deposit Share Repr 1 Sh von 42 auf 56 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen.
Zusammenfassung: WNS (Holdings) LtdShs Sponsored American Deposit Share Repr 1 Sh Buy
Unternehmen:
WNS (Holdings) LtdShs Sponsored American Deposit Share Repr 1 Sh 		Analyst:
Maxim Group 		Kursziel:
$ 56.00
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
36.00 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
55.56%
Rating update:
reiterated 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 45.28 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
23.67%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu WNS (Holdings) LtdShs Sponsored American Deposit Share Repr 1 Shmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu WNS (Holdings) LtdShs Sponsored American Deposit Share Repr 1 Shmehr Analysen

18.01.18 WNS (Holdings) Buy Maxim Group
01.12.17 WNS (Holdings) Strong Buy Needham & Company, LLC
30.10.17 WNS (Holdings) Outperform Barrington Research
30.10.17 WNS (Holdings) Strong Buy Needham & Company, LLC
04.08.17 WNS (Holdings) Outperform Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.

