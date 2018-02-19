19.02.2018 15:18:53

Vossloh Sell

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus CFRA hat Vossloh nach vorläufigen Zahlen zum vergangenen Jahr von "Hold" auf "Sell" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 63 auf 35 Euro gesenkt. Der erwartete Nettogewinn des Schienenlogistikkonzerns liege deutlich unter seiner Schätzung, schrieb Analyst Firdaus Ibrahim in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Auch der Ausblick auf das neue Jahr erscheine herausfordernd./ck/ag

Datum der Analyse: 19.02.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vossloh AG Sell
Unternehmen:
Vossloh AG 		Analyst:
S&P Capital IQ 		Kursziel:
35.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Sell		 Kurs*:
40.10 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-12.72%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
39.75 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-11.95%
Analyst Name::
Firdaus Ibrahim 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Vossloh AG 45.80 -16.73% Vossloh AG

