19.02.2018 15:18:53
Vossloh Sell
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus CFRA hat Vossloh nach vorläufigen Zahlen zum vergangenen Jahr von "Hold" auf "Sell" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 63 auf 35 Euro gesenkt. Der erwartete Nettogewinn des Schienenlogistikkonzerns liege deutlich unter seiner Schätzung, schrieb Analyst Firdaus Ibrahim in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Auch der Ausblick auf das neue Jahr erscheine herausfordernd./ck/ag
Datum der Analyse: 19.02.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Vossloh AG Sell
|Unternehmen:
Vossloh AG
|Analyst:
S&P Capital IQ
|Kursziel:
35.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
40.10 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-12.72%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
39.75 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-11.95%
|Analyst Name::
Firdaus Ibrahim
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
