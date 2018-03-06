06.03.2018 11:51:59

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Vonovia nach Jahreszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 50 Euro belassen. Die Resultate des Immobilienkonzerns seien wie erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Charles Boissier in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Die geplanten strengeren Mietpreisregulierungen dürften sich kaum auswirken, die Ausweitung des Bezugszeitraums der ortsüblichen Vergleichsmieten im Mietspiegel sollte aber erhebliche negative Konsequenzen für die gesamte Branche haben./ck/edh

Datum der Analyse: 06.03.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) 		Analyst:
UBS AG 		Kursziel:
50.00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
37.13 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
34.66%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
36.89 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
35.54%
Analyst Name::
Charles Boissier 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

13:13 Vonovia Halten Independent Research GmbH
11:51 Vonovia buy UBS AG
10:00 Vonovia Hold Commerzbank AG
09:58 Vonovia buy Kepler Cheuvreux
08:44 Vonovia buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

