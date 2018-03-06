Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Vonovia nach Jahreszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 50 Euro belassen. Die Resultate des Immobilienkonzerns seien wie erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Charles Boissier in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Die geplanten strengeren Mietpreisregulierungen dürften sich kaum auswirken, die Ausweitung des Bezugszeitraums der ortsüblichen Vergleichsmieten im Mietspiegel sollte aber erhebliche negative Konsequenzen für die gesamte Branche haben./ck/edh
Datum der Analyse: 06.03.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
50.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
37.13 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
34.66%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
36.89 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
35.54%
|Analyst Name::
Charles Boissier
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)mehr Analysen
|13:13
|Vonovia Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|11:51
|Vonovia buy
|UBS AG
|10:00
|Vonovia Hold
|Commerzbank AG
|09:58
|Vonovia buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|08:44
|Vonovia buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
|43.10
|0.56%
