NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 300 Pence belassen. Die wieder aufgenommenen Gespräche des britischen Mobilfunkers mit dem Kabel-Konzern Liberty Global über den Kauf einiger seiner europäischen Geschäfte in Europa könnte die Konsolidierung des Telekom-Marktes in Europa wieder anheizen, schrieb Analyst Akhil Dattani in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./edh/ck



Datum der Analyse: 12.02.2018



