12.02.2018 18:35:47

Vodafone Group overweight

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 300 Pence belassen. Die wieder aufgenommenen Gespräche des britischen Mobilfunkers mit dem Kabel-Konzern Liberty Global über den Kauf einiger seiner europäischen Geschäfte in Europa könnte die Konsolidierung des Telekom-Marktes in Europa wieder anheizen, schrieb Analyst Akhil Dattani in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./edh/ck

Datum der Analyse: 12.02.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group PLC overweight
Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
3.00 £
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
2.35 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
27.93%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
2.02 £ 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
48.37%
Analyst Name::
Akhil Dattani 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLCmehr Analysen

12.02.18 Vodafone Group overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.02.18 Vodafone Group overweight Barclays Capital
12.02.18 Vodafone Group Outperform Credit Suisse Group
05.02.18 Vodafone Group buy Deutsche Bank AG
02.02.18 Vodafone Group buy Deutsche Bank AG

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Vodafone Group PLC 2.73 -6.33% Vodafone Group PLC

