12.02.2018 18:35:47
Vodafone Group overweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 300 Pence belassen. Die wieder aufgenommenen Gespräche des britischen Mobilfunkers mit dem Kabel-Konzern Liberty Global über den Kauf einiger seiner europäischen Geschäfte in Europa könnte die Konsolidierung des Telekom-Marktes in Europa wieder anheizen, schrieb Analyst Akhil Dattani in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./edh/ck
Datum der Analyse: 12.02.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group PLC overweight
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
3.00 £
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
2.35 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
27.93%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
2.02 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
48.37%
|Analyst Name::
Akhil Dattani
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLCmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLCmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Vodafone Group PLC
|2.73
|-6.33%
