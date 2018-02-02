Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
02.02.2018 20:43:40
Viper Energy Partners LP Partnership Units Buy
Der Analyst Deutsche Bank AG hat die Einstufung für Viper Energy Partners LP Partnership Units auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 27 USD belassen.
|Zusammenfassung: Viper Energy Partners LP Partnership Units Buy
|Unternehmen:
Viper Energy Partners LP Partnership Units
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
$ 27.00
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
19.79 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
36.43%
|Rating update:
initiated
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 24.69
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
9.36%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Viper Energy Partners LP Partnership Units
|24.69
|-0.68%
