08.02.2018 08:08:22
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Sell
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus CFRA hat Vestas aufgrund schwächerer Wachstumsaussichten von "Hold" auf "Sell" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 470 auf 400 dänische Kronen gesenkt. Intensiverer Wettbewerb setze zudem die Margen des Herstellers von Windkraftanlagen unter Druck, schrieb Analyst Firdaus Ibrahim in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./ag/zb
Datum der Analyse: 08.02.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Sell
|Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|Analyst:
S&P Capital IQ
|Kursziel:
400.00 DKK
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
422.30 DKK
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-5.28%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
420.30 DKK
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-4.83%
|Analyst Name::
Firdaus Ibrahim
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
