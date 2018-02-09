09.02.2018 07:22:47

UniCredit overweight

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Unicredit nach Zahlen von 22 auf 23 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Die italienische Großbank habe im vierten Quartal deutlich besser als erwartet abgeschnitten, schrieb Analystin Delphine Lee in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Sie erhöhte ihre Schätzungen für das laufende und kommende Jahr und dementsprechend das Kursziel./zb/edh

Datum der Analyse: 09.02.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: UniCredit S.p.A. overweight
Unternehmen:
UniCredit S.p.A. 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
23.00 €
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
17.88 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
28.63%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
17.84 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
28.95%
Analyst Name::
Delphine Lee 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu UniCredit S.p.A.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu UniCredit S.p.A.mehr Analysen

07:54 UniCredit Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:22 UniCredit overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.02.18 UniCredit Equal-Weight Morgan Stanley
08.02.18 UniCredit Outperform RBC Capital Markets
08.02.18 UniCredit overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

UniCredit S.p.A. 21.12 2.03% UniCredit S.p.A.

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

09:20 Morgan Stanley
ABB Equal-Weight
08:57 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
EON buy
08:57 S&P Capital IQ
Zurich Insurance Hold
08:48 Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
Tate & Lyle buy
08:41 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Ceconomy St Neutral
08:38 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Ceconomy St Neutral
08:20 RBC Capital Markets
LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Outperform
08:08 Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Tate & Lyle Hold
08:03 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
LOréal buy
08:02 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Infineon buy
08:00 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
TOTAL Conviction Buy List
07:54 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
UniCredit Conviction Buy List
07:53 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Vinci Conviction Buy List
07:41 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Axel Springer buy
07:34 Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
GlaxoSmithKline buy
07:34 Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
GRENKE buy
07:22 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
UniCredit overweight
07:20 Barclays Capital
OSRAM overweight
06:42 Barclays Capital
Lufthansa Underweight
08.02.18 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Commerzbank Neutral
08.02.18 Pivotal Research Group
Kellogg Buy
08.02.18 Bernstein Research
Tesla market-perform
08.02.18 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
LEONI Neutral
08.02.18 Barrington Research
Echo Global Logistics Outperform
08.02.18 Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
Carl Zeiss Meditec buy
08.02.18 S&P Capital IQ
Vinci buy
08.02.18 B. Riley FBR, Inc.
Arlington Asset Investment a Neutral
08.02.18 Aegis Capital
Twitter Buy
08.02.18 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
ABB Neutral
08.02.18 Wolfe Research
Michael Kors Outperform
08.02.18 Aegis Capital
Snap Hold
08.02.18 B. Riley FBR, Inc.
Hanesbrands Buy
08.02.18 Maxim Group
Maximus Hold
08.02.18 Pivotal Research Group
Performance Food Group Hold
08.02.18 Cowen and Company, LLC
TOTAL Outperform
08.02.18 Barclays Capital
Taylor Morrison Home a Equal weight
08.02.18 Barclays Capital
Take-Two Interactive Software overweight
08.02.18 Barclays Capital
National-Oilwell Varco Equal weight
08.02.18 Barclays Capital
Michael Kors Equal weight
08.02.18 Barclays Capital
Match Group (Tinder) Equal weight
08.02.18 Barclays Capital
Cognizant overweight
08.02.18 Barclays Capital
Black Knight Holdco overweight
08.02.18 Barclays Capital
Atmos Energy Underweight
08.02.18 Barclays Capital
Yelp Equal weight
08.02.18 Dougherty & Company LLC
Tesla Buy
08.02.18 Dougherty & Company LLC
PGT Buy
08.02.18 Barclays Capital
Coherent overweight
08.02.18 Dougherty & Company LLC
DSP Group Buy
08.02.18 Pivotal Research Group
Twitter Sell
08.02.18 Warburg Research
Fresenius buy

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB