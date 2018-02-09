NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Unicredit nach Zahlen von 22 auf 23 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Die italienische Großbank habe im vierten Quartal deutlich besser als erwartet abgeschnitten, schrieb Analystin Delphine Lee in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Sie erhöhte ihre Schätzungen für das laufende und kommende Jahr und dementsprechend das Kursziel./zb/edh



Datum der Analyse: 09.02.2018



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.