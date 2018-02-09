NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Unicredit nach Zahlen von 23,50 auf 24,50 Euro angehoben und die Papiere auf der "Conviction Buy List" belassen. Die Ergebnisse für 2017 hätten gezeigt, dass die Italiener mit ihrer Umbaustrategie voll im Plan lägen, schrieb Analyst Jean-Francois Neuez in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Ab 2019 sieht er noch deutlichen Spielraum für die Gewinne. Dann sollten die Altlasten der Vergangenheit weniger bremsen./ag/zb



