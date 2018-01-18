18.01.2018 16:38:58

Ultra Clean Outperform

Der Analyst Cowen and Company, LLC hat Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. von Market Perform auf "Outperform" hochgestuft, aber das Kursziel auf 32 belassen..
Zusammenfassung: Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. Outperform
Unternehmen:
Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. 		Analyst:
Cowen and Company, LLC 		Kursziel:
$ 32.00
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
$ 25.50 		Abst. Kursziel*:
25.49%
Rating update:
upgrade 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 26.64 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
20.12%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

16:38 Ultra Clean Outperform Cowen and Company, LLC
04.12.17 Ultra Clean Buy Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
26.10.17 Ultra Clean Buy Needham & Company, LLC
24.10.17 Ultra Clean Buy Dougherty & Company LLC
18.10.17 Ultra Clean Outperform Cowen and Company, LLC

