Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
06.02.2018 21:25:28
Total System Services Overweight
Der Analyst Barclays Capital hat das Kursziel für Total System Services Inc. von 90 auf 96 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen.
|Zusammenfassung: Total System Services Inc. overweight
|Unternehmen:
Total System Services Inc.
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
$ 96.00
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
67.54 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
42.14%
|Rating update:
reiterated
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 85.12
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
12.78%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
