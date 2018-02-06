06.02.2018 21:25:28

Total System Services Overweight

Der Analyst Barclays Capital hat das Kursziel für Total System Services Inc. von 90 auf 96 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen.
Zusammenfassung: Total System Services Inc. overweight
Unternehmen:
Total System Services Inc. 		Analyst:
Barclays Capital 		Kursziel:
$ 96.00
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
67.54 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
42.14%
Rating update:
reiterated 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 85.12 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
12.78%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

