29.12.2017 21:43:07
Toll Brothers Neutral
Der Analyst Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc. hat das Kursziel für Toll Brothers Inc. von 45 auf 47 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen.
|Zusammenfassung: Toll Brothers Inc. Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Toll Brothers Inc.
|Analyst:
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|Kursziel:
$ 47.00
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
$ 48.30
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-2.69%
|Rating update:
reiterated
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 48.02
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-2.12%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Toll Brothers Inc.
|48.02
|-0.99%
