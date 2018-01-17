Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
17.01.2018 20:27:47
Toll Brothers Buy
Der Analyst UBS AG hat das Kursziel für Toll Brothers Inc. von 53 auf 58 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen.
|Zusammenfassung: Toll Brothers Inc. Buy
|Unternehmen:
Toll Brothers Inc.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
$ 58.00
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
$ 51.81
|Abst. Kursziel*:
11.95%
|Rating update:
reiterated
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 52.07
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
11.39%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu Toll Brothers Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Toll Brothers Inc.mehr Analysen
|17.01.18
|Toll Brothers Buy
|UBS AG
|29.12.17
|Toll Brothers Neutral
|Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|25.10.17
|Toll Brothers Buy
|UBS AG
|13.07.17
|Toll Brothers Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.04.17
|Toll Brothers Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.01.18
|Toll Brothers Buy
|UBS AG
|29.12.17
|Toll Brothers Neutral
|Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|25.10.17
|Toll Brothers Buy
|UBS AG
|13.07.17
|Toll Brothers Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.04.17
|Toll Brothers Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.01.18
|Toll Brothers Buy
|UBS AG
|25.10.17
|Toll Brothers Buy
|UBS AG
|13.07.17
|Toll Brothers Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.04.17
|Toll Brothers Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.02.16
|Toll Brothers Buy
|MKM Partners
|29.12.17
|Toll Brothers Neutral
|Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|23.02.17
|Toll Brothers Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.01.17
|Toll Brothers Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|07.12.16
|Toll Brothers Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.12.16
|Toll Brothers Neutral
|Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Toll Brothers Inc.
|52.07
|2.44%