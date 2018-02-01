Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
01.02.2018 19:05:02
Thermo Fisher Scientific Overweight
Der Analyst Barclays Capital hat das Kursziel für Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc von 225 auf 245 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen.
|Zusammenfassung: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc overweight
|Unternehmen:
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
$ 245.00
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
$ 221.74
|Abst. Kursziel*:
10.49%
|Rating update:
reiterated
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 222.36
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
10.18%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
