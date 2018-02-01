01.02.2018 19:05:02

Thermo Fisher Scientific Overweight

Der Analyst Barclays Capital hat das Kursziel für Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc von 225 auf 245 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen.
Zusammenfassung: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc overweight
Unternehmen:
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 		Analyst:
Barclays Capital 		Kursziel:
$ 245.00
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
$ 221.74 		Abst. Kursziel*:
10.49%
Rating update:
reiterated 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 222.36 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
10.18%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

01.02.18 Thermo Fisher Scientific overweight Barclays Capital
05.01.18 Thermo Fisher Scientific Buy BTIG Research
19.05.17 Thermo Fisher Scientific Overweight Cantor Fitzgerald
09.05.17 Thermo Fisher Scientific overweight Barclays Capital
09.09.16 Thermo Fisher Scientific Neutral Cleveland Research

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 204.00 -0.97% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

