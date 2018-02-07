07.02.2018 16:07:13

Tempur Pedic International Outperform

Der Analyst Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc. hat Tempur Pedic International Inc. von Neutral auf "Outperform" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 60 auf 65 USD angehoben.
Zusammenfassung: Tempur Pedic International Inc. Outperform
Unternehmen:
Tempur Pedic International Inc. 		Analyst:
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc. 		Kursziel:
$ 65.00
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
$ 58.68 		Abst. Kursziel*:
10.77%
Rating update:
upgrade 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 58.08 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
11.91%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Tempur Pedic International Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Tempur Pedic International Inc.mehr Analysen

16:07 Tempur Pedic International Outperform Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
22.08.17 Tempur Pedic International Buy Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
18.05.17 Tempur Pedic International Neutral Tigress Financial
08.05.17 Tempur Pedic International Hold SunTrust
10.02.17 Tempur Pedic International Sell UBS AG

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Tempur Pedic International Inc. 57.84 2.30% Tempur Pedic International Inc.

