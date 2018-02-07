Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
07.02.2018 16:07:13
Tempur Pedic International Outperform
Der Analyst Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc. hat Tempur Pedic International Inc. von Neutral auf "Outperform" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 60 auf 65 USD angehoben.
|Zusammenfassung: Tempur Pedic International Inc. Outperform
|Unternehmen:
Tempur Pedic International Inc.
|Analyst:
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|Kursziel:
$ 65.00
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
$ 58.68
|Abst. Kursziel*:
10.77%
|Rating update:
upgrade
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 58.08
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
11.91%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu Tempur Pedic International Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Tempur Pedic International Inc.mehr Analysen
|16:07
|Tempur Pedic International Outperform
|Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|22.08.17
|Tempur Pedic International Buy
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|18.05.17
|Tempur Pedic International Neutral
|Tigress Financial
|08.05.17
|Tempur Pedic International Hold
|SunTrust
|10.02.17
|Tempur Pedic International Sell
|UBS AG
|16:07
|Tempur Pedic International Outperform
|Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|22.08.17
|Tempur Pedic International Buy
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|18.05.17
|Tempur Pedic International Neutral
|Tigress Financial
|08.05.17
|Tempur Pedic International Hold
|SunTrust
|10.02.17
|Tempur Pedic International Sell
|UBS AG
|16:07
|Tempur Pedic International Outperform
|Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|22.08.17
|Tempur Pedic International Buy
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|28.09.16
|Tempur Pedic International Buy
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|10.02.17
|Tempur Pedic International Sell
|UBS AG
|30.01.17
|Tempur Pedic International Sell
|SunTrust
|18.05.17
|Tempur Pedic International Neutral
|Tigress Financial
|08.05.17
|Tempur Pedic International Hold
|SunTrust
|30.01.17
|Tempur Pedic International Neutral
|Instinet
|24.05.16
|Tempur Pedic International Hold
|Topeka Capital Markets
|22.04.16
|Tempur Pedic International Neutral
|Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tempur Pedic International Inc.
|57.84
|2.30%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|19:44
|
B. Riley FBR, Inc.
Camtek Buy
|18:54
|
Pivotal Research Group
USANA Health Sciences Buy
|17:59
|
Dougherty & Company LLC
Entegris Buy
|17:59
|
Dougherty & Company LLC
Proofpoint Buy
|17:43
|
Barclays Capital
Lennar overweight
|16:08
|
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
Hercules Technology Growth Capital Outperform
|16:07
|
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
Tempur Pedic International Outperform
|15:48
|
Seaport Global Securities
Regal-Beloit Buy
|15:47
|
Barrington Research
Haemonetics Outperform
|15:47
|
Canaccord Adams
Chipotle Mexican Grill Hold
|15:28
|
Gabelli & Co
Colfax Buy
|15:25
|
Gabelli & Co
Leggett & Platt Buy
|15:21
|
UBS AG
Lennox International Neutral
|15:17
|
DZ BANK
Deutsche Post kaufen
|15:03
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Zendesk Hold
|15:02
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Vishay Intertechnology Hold
|15:02
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
SPX FLOW Buy
|15:01
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Proofpoint Buy
|15:01
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Paycom Software Buy
|14:59
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Evoqua Water Technologies Hold
|14:57
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Colfax Buy
|14:56
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Badger Meter Hold
|14:56
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Array BioPharma Buy
|14:54
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Anadarko Petroleum Buy
|14:52
|
The Benchmark Company
Nanometrics Buy
|14:51
|
R. F. Lafferty
Data I-O Buy
|14:50
|
Lake Street
EMCORE Buy
|14:49
|
DZ BANK
Hannover Rück kaufen
|14:46
|
Bernstein Research
GlaxoSmithKline market-perform
|14:41
|
Needham & Company, LLC
New Relic Buy
|14:41
|
Needham & Company, LLC
MA-Com Technology Solutions Buy
|14:41
|
Needham & Company, LLC
Entegris Buy
|14:40
|
Needham & Company, LLC
Axcelis Technologies Buy
|14:39
|
Needham & Company, LLC
Seattle Genetics Buy
|14:37
|
Needham & Company, LLC
Collegium Pharmaceutical Buy
|14:36
|
Needham & Company, LLC
Extreme Networks Buy
|14:23
|
B. Riley FBR, Inc.
Walt Disney Buy
|14:06
|
Needham & Company, LLC
SailPoint Technologies Buy
|14:05
|
Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
Proofpoint Buy
|14:04
|
Maxim Group
Chipotle Mexican Grill Buy
|14:01
|
National Securities
Gladstone Capital Neutral
|13:45
|
Hovde Group
Seacoast Banking Outperform
|13:37
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Reckitt Benckiser overweight
|13:37
|
Oddo Seydler Bank AG
Schaeffler buy
|13:35
|
Oddo Seydler Bank AG
Vonovia buy
|13:18
|
D.A. Davidson & Co.
MA-Com Technology Solutions Buy
|13:18
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
LOréal overweight
|13:15
|
D.A. Davidson & Co.
Akamai Neutral
|13:14
|
D.A. Davidson & Co.
Extreme Networks Buy
|13:12
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Versum Materials LLC When Issued Buy