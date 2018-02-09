TateLyle Hold
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat das Kursziel für Tate & Lyle nach Zahlen zum dritten Geschäftsquartal von 730 auf 655 Pence gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Die deutlich negative Marktreaktion auf die insgesamt erwartungsgemäßen Resultate des Zuckerproduzenten sei übertrieben, schrieb Analyst James Targett in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Unter anderem wegen negativer Währungseffekte habe er seine Gewinnprognosen (EPS) für die Geschäftsjahre 2018/19 und 2019/20 reduziert./edh/ag
Datum der Analyse: 09.02.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Tate & Lyle plc Hold
|Unternehmen:
Tate & Lyle plc
|Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|Kursziel:
6.55 £
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
6.02 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
8.77%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
6.04 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
8.52%
|Analyst Name::
James Targett
|KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tate & Lyle plc
|6.06
|0.70%
