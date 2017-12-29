Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
29.12.2017 21:43:29
TRI Pointe Homes LLC Outperform
Der Analyst Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc. hat das Kursziel für TRI Pointe Homes LLC von 19 auf 21 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen.
|Zusammenfassung: TRI Pointe Homes LLC Outperform
|Unternehmen:
TRI Pointe Homes LLC
|Analyst:
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|Kursziel:
$ 21.00
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
14.81 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
41.82%
|Rating update:
reiterated
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 17.92
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
17.19%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
