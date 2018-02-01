Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
01.02.2018 17:40:34
TCF Financial Equal Weight
Der Analyst Barclays Capital hat TCF Financial Corp. von Overweight auf "Equal Weight" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 23 auf 22 USD gesenkt.
|Zusammenfassung: TCF Financial Corp. Equal weight
|Unternehmen:
TCF Financial Corp.
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
$ 22.00
|Rating jetzt:
Equal weight
|Kurs*:
17.04 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
29.11%
|Rating update:
downgrade
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 21.78
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
1.01%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
|01.02.18
|TCF Financial Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|02.01.18
|TCF Financial overweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.01.17
|TCF Financial Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.01.17
|TCF Financial Mkt Perform
|FBR & Co.
|20.01.17
|TCF Financial Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|TCF Financial Corp.
|21.78
|1.54%
