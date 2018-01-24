24.01.2018 20:46:13

Sterling Bancorp Buy

Der Analyst Maxim Group hat das Kursziel für Sterling Bancorp von 30 auf 32 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen.
Zusammenfassung: Sterling Bancorp Buy
Unternehmen:
Sterling Bancorp 		Analyst:
Maxim Group 		Kursziel:
$ 32.00
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
21.20 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
50.94%
Rating update:
reiterated 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 25.95 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
23.31%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Sterling Bancorp

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Sterling Bancorp

24.01.18 Sterling Bancorp Buy Maxim Group
03.10.17 Sterling Bancorp Outperform RBC Capital Markets
11.04.17 Sterling Bancorp Mkt Perform FBR & Co.
08.03.17 Sterling Bancorp Outperform Hovde Group
08.03.17 Sterling Bancorp Buy Maxim Group

