21.02.2018 16:10:37

SpartanNash Company Sell

Der Analyst Pivotal Research Group hat das Kursziel für SpartanNash Company von 21 auf 20 USD gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Sell" belassen.
Zusammenfassung: SpartanNash Company Sell
Unternehmen:
SpartanNash Company 		Analyst:
Pivotal Research Group 		Kursziel:
$ 20.00
Rating jetzt:
Sell		 Kurs*:
17.97 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
11.30%
Rating update:
reiterated 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 22.16 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-9.75%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu SpartanNash Companymehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu SpartanNash Companymehr Analysen

16:10 SpartanNash Company Sell Pivotal Research Group
15.09.17 SpartanNash Company Market Perform BMO Capital Markets
26.06.17 SpartanNash Company Sell Pivotal Research Group
24.05.17 SpartanNash Company Hold Pivotal Research Group
17.01.17 SpartanNash Company Hold Pivotal Research Group

Eintrag hinzufügen

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

SpartanNash Company 22.16 -0.85% SpartanNash Company

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

16:31 DZ BANK
Deutsche Börse kaufen
16:10 Pivotal Research Group
SpartanNash Company Sell
15:58 R. F. Lafferty
Hi-Crush Partners LP Partnership Interest Buy
15:45 Canaccord Adams
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Hold
15:37 Cantor Fitzgerald
Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Overweight
15:07 Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Deutsche Börse Halten
15:06 Lake Street
Sientra Hold
14:46 S&P Capital IQ
Deutsche Börse Hold
14:40 UBS AG
Walmart Neutral
14:37 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Walmart Conviction Buy
14:20 Deutsche Bank AG
BHP Billiton Hold
14:19 Deutsche Bank AG
BHP Billiton Hold
14:03 Chardan Capital Markets
Nice Systems Neutral
13:52 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Walmart Neutral
13:46 Maxim Group
Texas Roadhouse Buy
13:41 Independent Research GmbH
MTU Aero Engines Halten
13:30 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Walmart Hold
13:30 Barclays Capital
HSBC Equal weight
13:30 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Wabtec Hold
13:29 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Buy
13:27 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Spark Therapeutics Buy
13:27 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Six Flags Entertainment Buy
13:26 Barclays Capital
Nestlé Equal weight
13:25 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
MGM Resorts International Hold
13:25 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
LaSalle Hotel Properties Hold
13:24 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Home Depot Buy
13:23 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Expeditors International of Washington Hold
13:22 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Crestwood Equity Partners LP Partnership Units Buy
13:22 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Boyd Gaming Hold
13:20 Needham & Company, LLC
Esperion Therapeutics Strong Buy
13:19 Needham & Company, LLC
Radware Buy
13:15 Craig Hallum
Gentherm Buy
13:06 Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Grand City Properties buy
13:05 Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
OSRAM Halten
12:48 RBC Capital Markets
Ply Gem Sector Perform
12:38 Independent Research GmbH
Deutsche Börse Halten
12:38 Chardan Capital Markets
Solid Biosciences Buy
12:35 B. Riley FBR, Inc.
Public Storage Neutral
12:34 Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
HSBC Hold
12:32 B. Riley FBR, Inc.
Kirklands Buy
12:21 UBS AG
innogy Neutral
12:16 UBS AG
BAT buy
12:15 Telsey Advisory Group
Home Depot Outperform
12:14 Imperial Capital
Noble Energy Outperform
12:12 Imperial Capital
Energen Outperform
12:11 Imperial Capital
Allegion Outperform
12:10 UBS AG
Anheuser-Busch InBev buy
12:03 Telsey Advisory Group
Walmart Outperform
11:53 Credit Suisse Group
Orange Outperform
11:47 Jefferies & Company Inc.
Telefónica Deutschland Hold

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB