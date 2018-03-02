Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
02.03.2018 18:36:15
SpartanNash Company Outperform
Der Analyst BMO Capital Markets hat SpartanNash Company von Market Perform auf "Outperform" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 25 auf 23 USD gesenkt.
|Zusammenfassung: SpartanNash Company Outperform
|Unternehmen:
SpartanNash Company
|Analyst:
BMO Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
$ 23.00
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
13.69 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
68.01%
|Rating update:
upgrade
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 18.37
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
25.20%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu SpartanNash Companymehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu SpartanNash Companymehr Analysen
|02.03.18
|SpartanNash Company Outperform
|BMO Capital Markets
|21.02.18
|SpartanNash Company Sell
|Pivotal Research Group
|15.09.17
|SpartanNash Company Market Perform
|BMO Capital Markets
|26.06.17
|SpartanNash Company Sell
|Pivotal Research Group
|24.05.17
|SpartanNash Company Hold
|Pivotal Research Group
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SpartanNash Company
|18.37
|8.31%
