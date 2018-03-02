02.03.2018 18:35:52

Sovran Self Storage Market Perform

Der Analyst BMO Capital Markets hat Sovran Self Storage Inc von Underperform auf "Market Perform" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 78 auf 79 USD angehoben.
Zusammenfassung: Sovran Self Storage Inc Market Perform
Unternehmen:
Sovran Self Storage Inc 		Analyst:
BMO Capital Markets 		Kursziel:
$ 79.00
Rating jetzt:
Market Perform		 Kurs*:
63.91 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
23.61%
Rating update:
upgrade 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 79.11 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-0.14%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Sovran Self Storage Incmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Sovran Self Storage Incmehr Analysen

02.03.18 Sovran Self Storage Market Perform BMO Capital Markets
15.12.17 Sovran Self Storage Sell UBS AG
15.09.17 Sovran Self Storage Underperform BMO Capital Markets
12.09.17 Sovran Self Storage Sell FBR & Co.
05.05.17 Sovran Self Storage Neutral Cantor Fitzgerald

Eintrag hinzufügen

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Sovran Self Storage Inc 79.11 -0.10% Sovran Self Storage Inc

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

20:31 Morgan Stanley
KION GROUP overweight
20:19 RBC Capital Markets
McDonalds Outperform
18:37 BMO Capital Markets
Winnebago Industries Outperform
18:36 BMO Capital Markets
elf Beauty Market Perform
18:36 BMO Capital Markets
Darling Ingredients Market Perform
18:36 BMO Capital Markets
SpartanNash Company Outperform
18:35 BMO Capital Markets
Sovran Self Storage Market Perform
18:35 BMO Capital Markets
Essex Property Trust Outperform
18:34 BMO Capital Markets
CubeSmart Outperform
18:34 BMO Capital Markets
Apartment Investment & Management Market Perform
18:32 Canaccord Adams
Versartis Hold
17:15 Baader Bank
Swiss Re buy
17:10 DZ BANK
Dialog Semiconductor Kauf
17:06 DZ BANK
Bayer kaufen
17:04 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
alstria office REIT-AG Neutral
17:03 Cowen and Company, LLC
CSX Outperform
16:07 Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
American Outdoor Brands Outperform
16:03 Canaccord Adams
Nektar Therapeutics Buy
15:26 Lake Street
AxoGen Buy
15:25 Lake Street
ID Systems Buy
15:20 Oddo Seydler Bank AG
freenet Neutral
15:18 Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
Walmart neutral
15:17 Commerzbank AG
ADO Properties Hold
15:16 Jefferies & Company Inc.
alstria office REIT-AG buy
15:09 UBS AG
Rio Tinto buy
15:07 UBS AG
alstria office REIT-AG buy
15:01 Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
KWS SAAT Halten
14:49 The Benchmark Company
Foresight Autonomous Speculative Buy
14:48 Maxim Group
Pure Storag a Hold
14:47 Maxim Group
Nutani a Buy
14:47 Maxim Group
Splunk Buy
14:47 Williams Capital
Pattern Energy Grou a Hold
14:43 Needham & Company, LLC
Microsemi Hold
14:39 DZ BANK
Fresenius kaufen
14:35 H.C. Wainwright & Co.
Medical Transcription Billing Buy
14:34 Needham & Company, LLC
Splunk Buy
14:33 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Microsemi Hold
14:33 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Splunk Buy
14:30 Needham & Company, LLC
NeoPhotonics Strong Buy
14:20 Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
Dürr buy
14:17 UBS AG
Peugeot Neutral
14:15 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
VMware Hold
14:00 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aroundtown SA Conviction Buy List
13:58 RBC Capital Markets
London Stock Exchange (LSE) Outperform
13:58 Deutsche Bank AG
Zalando Sell
13:57 Deutsche Bank AG
Vivendi buy
13:57 Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
alstria office REIT-AG buy
13:57 Deutsche Bank AG
Peugeot buy
13:55 Independent Research GmbH
ElringKlinger Verkaufen
13:48 UBS AG
RWE buy

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB