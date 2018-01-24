Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
24.01.2018 17:41:34
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure A Outperform
Der Analyst Imperial Capital hat das Kursziel für Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc Registered Shs -A- von 23 auf 26 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen.
|Zusammenfassung: Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc Registered Shs -A- Outperform
|Unternehmen:
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc Registered Shs -A-
|Analyst:
Imperial Capital
|Kursziel:
$ 26.00
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
17.40 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
49.43%
|Rating update:
reiterated
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 22.16
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
17.33%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
