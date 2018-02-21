21.02.2018 19:25:58

SiteOne Landscape Supply Equal Weight

Der Analyst Barclays Capital hat das Kursziel für SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc von 65 auf 67 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Equal Weight" belassen.
Zusammenfassung: SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc Equal weight
Unternehmen:
SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc 		Analyst:
Barclays Capital 		Kursziel:
$ 67.00
Rating jetzt:
Equal weight		 Kurs*:
59.07 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
13.42%
Rating update:
reiterated 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 71.80 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-6.69%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc

