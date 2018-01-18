18.01.2018 18:46:06

Salesforce Overweight

Der Analyst Barclays Capital hat das Kursziel für Salesforce von 117 auf 127 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen.
Zusammenfassung: Salesforce overweight
Unternehmen:
Salesforce 		Analyst:
Barclays Capital 		Kursziel:
$ 127.00
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
$ 111.23 		Abst. Kursziel*:
14.18%
Rating update:
reiterated 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 111.88 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
13.51%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

18:46 Salesforce overweight Barclays Capital
23.11.17 Salesforce buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
22.11.17 Salesforce Buy Canaccord Adams
22.11.17 Salesforce Hold Pivotal Research Group
22.11.17 Salesforce Outperform RBC Capital Markets

