NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für STMicroelectronics nach Quartalszahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 23 Euro belassen. Der Halbleiterhersteller habe besser als erwartet abgeschnitten, schrieb Analyst Sandeep Deshpande in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Das Geschäft mit der Automobilindustrie wachse stark. Von der kurzfristigen Schwäche im Smartphone-Geschäft abgesehen, sei der Ausblick von STMicro weitgehend positiv./ajx/ck



Datum der Analyse: 26.01.2018



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.