26.01.2018 15:27:19
STMicroelectronics overweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für STMicroelectronics nach Quartalszahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 23 Euro belassen. Der Halbleiterhersteller habe besser als erwartet abgeschnitten, schrieb Analyst Sandeep Deshpande in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Das Geschäft mit der Automobilindustrie wachse stark. Von der kurzfristigen Schwäche im Smartphone-Geschäft abgesehen, sei der Ausblick von STMicro weitgehend positiv./ajx/ck
Datum der Analyse: 26.01.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: STMicroelectronics N.V. overweight
|Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
23.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
19.06 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
20.70%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
19.07 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
20.61%
|Analyst Name::
Sandeep Deshpande
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu STMicroelectronics N.V.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu STMicroelectronics N.V.mehr Analysen
|26.01.18
|STMicroelectronics overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.01.18
|STMicroelectronics overweight
|Barclays Capital
|26.01.18
|STMicroelectronics Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|26.01.18
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.01.18
|STMicroelectronics buy
|S&P Capital IQ
|26.01.18
|STMicroelectronics overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.01.18
|STMicroelectronics overweight
|Barclays Capital
|26.01.18
|STMicroelectronics Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|26.01.18
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.01.18
|STMicroelectronics buy
|S&P Capital IQ
|26.01.18
|STMicroelectronics overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.01.18
|STMicroelectronics overweight
|Barclays Capital
|26.01.18
|STMicroelectronics buy
|S&P Capital IQ
|25.01.18
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|25.01.18
|STMicroelectronics overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.01.18
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|UBS AG
|16.01.18
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|UBS AG
|12.01.18
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.12.17
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.11.17
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|UBS AG
|26.01.18
|STMicroelectronics Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|26.01.18
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.01.18
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.01.18
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.12.17
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|STMicroelectronics N.V.
|23.00
|16.69%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|26.01.18
|
Canaccord Adams
Intuitive Surgical Hold
|26.01.18
|
Canaccord Adams
Meridian Bioscience Hold
|26.01.18
|
Nomura
Intel buy
|26.01.18
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Intel Neutral
|26.01.18
|
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
Jack in the Box Outperform
|26.01.18
|
Seaport Global Securities
Energen Buy
|26.01.18
|
Seaport Global Securities
Aldexa Therapeutics Buy
|26.01.18
|
Seaport Global Securities
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Buy
|26.01.18
|
Seaport Global Securities
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Buy
|26.01.18
|
Wolfe Research
Gap Peer Perform
|26.01.18
|
Seaport Global Securities
Biodelivery Sciences International Buy
|26.01.18
|
Gabelli & Co
State Bank Financial Buy
|26.01.18
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
STMicroelectronics overweight
|26.01.18
|
Barclays Capital
Walmart overweight
|26.01.18
|
Morgan Stanley
Intel Equal-Weight
|26.01.18
|
Seaport Global Securities
Union Pacific Neutral
|26.01.18
|
Seaport Global Securities
Marten Transport Buy
|26.01.18
|
Morgan Stanley
Alphabet A (ex Google) overweight
|26.01.18
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Gamesa Neutral
|26.01.18
|
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
VTG Halten
|26.01.18
|
Macquarie Research
Apple Outperform
|26.01.18
|
Macquarie Research
Intel Outperform
|26.01.18
|
Morningstar
Intel Hold
|26.01.18
|
RBC Capital Markets
Intel Outperform
|26.01.18
|
Wells Fargo & Co
Intel Outperform
|26.01.18
|
Bernstein Research
Intel Underperform
|26.01.18
|
H.C. Wainwright & Co.
Capricor Therapeutics Buy
|26.01.18
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
METRO (St) Neutral
|26.01.18
|
Macquarie Research
HUGO BOSS Outperform
|26.01.18
|
Macquarie Research
Zalando Outperform
|26.01.18
|
Credit Suisse Group
Telefónica Neutral
|26.01.18
|
Credit Suisse Group
Zurich Insurance Outperform
|26.01.18
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
AstraZeneca Sell
|26.01.18
|
Credit Suisse Group
Deutsche Telekom Outperform
|26.01.18
|
S&P Capital IQ
LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Hold
|26.01.18
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Danone Neutral
|26.01.18
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Nestlé overweight
|26.01.18
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Novo Nordisk Neutral
|26.01.18
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Beiersdorf Underweight
|26.01.18
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Henkel vz Neutral
|26.01.18
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
LOréal overweight
|26.01.18
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Reckitt Benckiser overweight
|26.01.18
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Unilever Neutral
|26.01.18
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Unilever Neutral
|26.01.18
|
Morgan Stanley
Continental Equal-Weight
|26.01.18
|
Morgan Stanley
Peugeot Underweight
|26.01.18
|
Morgan Stanley
Volkswagen (VW) vz Equal-Weight
|26.01.18
|
Morgan Stanley
Michelin (Compagnie Générale d Etablissements Michelin SCPA) overweight
|26.01.18
|
Maxim Group
Atossa Genetics Buy
|26.01.18
|
Morgan Stanley
Schaeffler Equal-Weight