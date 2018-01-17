Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
18.01.2018 15:14:53
SLM Solutions Hold
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Commerzbank hat das Kursziel für SLM Solutions von 38 auf 39 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Der Hersteller von 3D-Metalldruckern sei noch immer eine vielversprechende Wachstumsstory, schrieb Analyst Adrian Pehl in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Aktie sieht er dennoch weiterhin als fair bewertet an./ajx/ck
Datum der Analyse: 17.01.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: SLM Solutions AG Hold
|Unternehmen:
SLM Solutions AG
|Analyst:
Commerzbank AG
|Kursziel:
39.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
45.30 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-13.91%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
45.35 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-14.00%
|Analyst Name::
Adrian Pehl
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
