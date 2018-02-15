Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
15.02.2018 17:50:11
Rockwell Automation Equal Weight
Der Analyst Barclays Capital hat die Einstufung für Rockwell Automation Inc. auf "Equal Weight" mit einem Kursziel von 200 USD belassen.
|Zusammenfassung: Rockwell Automation Inc. Equal weight
|Unternehmen:
Rockwell Automation Inc.
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
$ 200.00
|Rating jetzt:
Equal weight
|Kurs*:
$ 186.06
|Abst. Kursziel*:
7.49%
|Rating update:
initiated
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 187.58
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6.62%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Rockwell Automation Inc.
|187.58
|0.26%
