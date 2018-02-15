15.02.2018 17:50:11

Rockwell Automation Equal Weight

Der Analyst Barclays Capital hat die Einstufung für Rockwell Automation Inc. auf "Equal Weight" mit einem Kursziel von 200 USD belassen.
Zusammenfassung: Rockwell Automation Inc. Equal weight
Unternehmen:
Rockwell Automation Inc. 		Analyst:
Barclays Capital 		Kursziel:
$ 200.00
Rating jetzt:
Equal weight		 Kurs*:
$ 186.06 		Abst. Kursziel*:
7.49%
Rating update:
initiated 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 187.58 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6.62%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Rockwell Automation Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Rockwell Automation Inc.mehr Analysen

15.02.18 Rockwell Automation Equal weight Barclays Capital
19.04.17 Rockwell Automation Hold Gabelli & Co
27.01.17 Rockwell Automation Sell Gabelli & Co
24.10.16 Rockwell Automation overweight Barclays Capital
11.05.16 Rockwell Automation Outperform FBR Capital

Eintrag hinzufügen

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Rockwell Automation Inc. 187.58 0.26% Rockwell Automation Inc.

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

15.02.18 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Schneider Electric overweight
15.02.18 S&P Capital IQ
Bilfinger Hold
15.02.18 Maxim Group
Safe Bulkers Buy
15.02.18 D.A. Davidson & Co.
NetApp Buy
15.02.18 Barrington Research
Lions Gate Entertainment a Outperform
15.02.18 Mizuho
Icon Neutral
15.02.18 Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
Shopif a Buy
15.02.18 Barclays Capital
3M Underweight
15.02.18 Barclays Capital
Pentair Underweight
15.02.18 Barclays Capital
Colfax Underweight
15.02.18 Barclays Capital
SPX FLOW Equal weight
15.02.18 Barclays Capital
Roper Industries Equal weight
15.02.18 Barclays Capital
Rockwell Automation Equal weight
15.02.18 Barclays Capital
Rexnord Equal weight
15.02.18 Barclays Capital
Regal-Beloit Equal weight
15.02.18 Barclays Capital
Kennametal Equal weight
15.02.18 Barclays Capital
Johnson Controls International Equal weight
15.02.18 Barclays Capital
General Electric Equal weight
15.02.18 Barclays Capital
Gardner Denver Equal weight
15.02.18 Barclays Capital
Eaton Equal weight
15.02.18 Barclays Capital
United Technologies overweight
15.02.18 Barclays Capital
Stanley Black & Decker overweight
15.02.18 Barclays Capital
Lennox International overweight
15.02.18 Barclays Capital
Ingersoll-Rand overweight
15.02.18 Barclays Capital
Honeywell International overweight
15.02.18 Barclays Capital
HD Supply overweight
15.02.18 Barclays Capital
Fortive overweight
15.02.18 Barclays Capital
Emerson Electric overweight
15.02.18 Barclays Capital
Dover overweight
15.02.18 Barclays Capital
Danaher overweight
15.02.18 Barclays Capital
Allegion overweight
15.02.18 Pivotal Research Group
Omnicom Group Hold
15.02.18 DZ BANK
Airbus kaufen
15.02.18 Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
BJs Restaurants Outperform
15.02.18 Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Cisco Hold
15.02.18 HSBC
ExxonMobil Reduce
15.02.18 Oddo Seydler Bank AG
Allianz buy
15.02.18 Lake Street
NetApp Buy
15.02.18 Lake Street
Mattersight Hold
15.02.18 Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie) kaufen
15.02.18 Williams Capital
Otter Tail Power Hold
15.02.18 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trus Hold
15.02.18 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
NOW Buy
15.02.18 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Healthcare Realty Trust Buy
15.02.18 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Douglas Emmett Buy
15.02.18 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Criteo Hold
15.02.18 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Cisco Hold
15.02.18 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Cimarex Energy Buy
15.02.18 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Cedar Fair LP Buy
15.02.18 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Applied Materials Buy

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB