NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Philips Lighting nach einer eingehenderen Prüfung der Zahlen zum vierten Quartal von 31,50 auf 32,50 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Das neue Kursziel reflektiere den verbesserten Spartenmix und die gesunkene Nettoverschuldung des Lichttechnik-Anbieters, schrieb Analyst Andreas Willi in einer am Freitag aktualisierten Studie./edh/ajx



Datum der Analyse: 02.02.2018



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.