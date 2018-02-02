02.02.2018 14:48:29
Philips Lighting Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Philips Lighting nach einer eingehenderen Prüfung der Zahlen zum vierten Quartal von 31,50 auf 32,50 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Das neue Kursziel reflektiere den verbesserten Spartenmix und die gesunkene Nettoverschuldung des Lichttechnik-Anbieters, schrieb Analyst Andreas Willi in einer am Freitag aktualisierten Studie./edh/ajx
Datum der Analyse: 02.02.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Philips Lighting Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Philips Lighting
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
32.50 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
31.00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
4.84%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
31.23 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4.07%
|Analyst Name::
Andreas Willi
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu Philips Lightingmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Philips Lightingmehr Analysen
|14:48
|Philips Lighting Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:38
|Philips Lighting Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:00
|Philips Lighting Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.01.18
|Philips Lighting Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.01.18
|Philips Lighting Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14:48
|Philips Lighting Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:38
|Philips Lighting Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:00
|Philips Lighting Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.01.18
|Philips Lighting Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.01.18
|Philips Lighting Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09:00
|Philips Lighting Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.01.18
|Philips Lighting Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.01.18
|Philips Lighting Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.01.18
|Philips Lighting Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.01.18
|Philips Lighting buy
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|10.01.18
|Philips Lighting Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|13.12.17
|Philips Lighting Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|20.10.17
|Philips Lighting Sell
|Citigroup Corp.
|24.07.17
|Philips Lighting Sell
|Citigroup Corp.
|03.07.17
|Philips Lighting Sell
|Citigroup Corp.
|14:48
|Philips Lighting Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:38
|Philips Lighting Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.01.18
|Philips Lighting Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.01.18
|Philips Lighting Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.12.17
|Philips Lighting Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Philips Lighting
|27.28
|0.00%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|17:56
|
Dougherty & Company LLC
Impinj Neutral
|17:48
|
Barclays Capital
VF overweight
|17:45
|
Barclays Capital
Mallinckrodt Underweight
|17:20
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Fresenius buy
|17:04
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
ExxonMobil Neutral
|17:03
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Daimler overweight
|17:03
|
S&P Capital IQ
Deutsche Bank Sell
|16:56
|
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Deutsche Bank Halten
|16:56
|
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Sartorius vz Verkaufen
|16:12
|
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Neutral
|15:41
|
Gabelli & Co
Blue Apron Buy
|15:23
|
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Deutsche Bank Halten
|15:02
|
RBC Capital Markets
Alphabet A (ex Google) Outperform
|14:57
|
Lake Street
Biotime Buy
|14:48
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Philips Lighting Neutral
|14:44
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Deckers Outdoor Buy
|14:36
|
BTIG Research
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Sell
|14:30
|
UBS AG
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) buy
|14:30
|
UBS AG
Telefónica Deutschland buy
|14:28
|
Williams Capital
Allete Buy
|14:21
|
UBS AG
Glencore Neutral
|14:17
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
LOréal overweight
|14:17
|
RBC Capital Markets
Alphabet A (ex Google) Outperform
|14:16
|
Morningstar
Apple Hold
|14:16
|
Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
Amazon Neutral
|14:16
|
UBS AG
London Stock Exchange (LSE) Neutral
|14:16
|
Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
Methanex Buy
|14:08
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Amazon Conviction Buy List
|14:04
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Alphabet A (ex Google) kaufen
|14:02
|
S&P Capital IQ
Daimler Hold
|14:02
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Amazon Conviction Buy List
|14:01
|
Morgan Stanley
Alphabet A (ex Google) kaufen
|14:01
|
Barclays Capital
Apple Equal weight
|14:00
|
RBC Capital Markets
Apple kaufen
|14:00
|
Needham & Company, LLC
Apple buy
|14:00
|
Atlantic Equities
Amazon kaufen
|14:00
|
Barclays Capital
Amazon overweight
|14:00
|
JMP Securities LLC
Amazon neutral
|13:59
|
Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
Amazon kaufen
|13:59
|
Macquarie Research
Amazon Outperform
|13:58
|
Needham & Company, LLC
Amazon buy
|13:58
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Amazon buy
|13:58
|
RBC Capital Markets
Amazon Outperform
|13:57
|
Morgan Stanley
Amazon overweight
|13:56
|
Maxim Group
Tableau Softwar a Hold
|13:56
|
Morningstar
Alphabet A (ex Google) Hold
|13:55
|
Atlantic Equities
Alphabet A (ex Google) overweight
|13:43
|
B. Riley FBR, Inc.
Alphabet A (ex Google) Buy
|13:35
|
Independent Research GmbH
Deutsche Bank kaufen
|13:31
|
Needham & Company, LLC
Impinj Hold