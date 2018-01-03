Philips Lighting Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Philips Lighting vor Zahlen zum vierten Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 31,50 Euro belassen. Eine schwächere Geschäftsentwicklung im Bereich LED-Beleuchtungen werde bei dem Lichttechnikkonzern durch ein besseres Geschäft mit Lampen für den Heimgebrauch wettgemacht, schrieb Analyst Andreas Willi in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Im Zuge der Bilanzvorlage 2017 werde vor allem der Ausblick auf 2018 im Mittelpunkt stehen./tih/ck
Datum der Analyse: 03.01.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Philips Lighting Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Philips Lighting
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
31.50 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
30.92 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
1.88%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
31.28 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
0.70%
|Analyst Name::
Andreas Willi
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Philips Lightingmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Philips Lightingmehr Analysen
|08:25
|Philips Lighting Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.12.17
|Philips Lighting Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.12.17
|Philips Lighting Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|12.12.17
|Philips Lighting Neutral
|UBS AG
|11.12.17
|Philips Lighting Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:25
|Philips Lighting Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.12.17
|Philips Lighting Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.12.17
|Philips Lighting Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|12.12.17
|Philips Lighting Neutral
|UBS AG
|11.12.17
|Philips Lighting Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.12.17
|Philips Lighting Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.12.17
|Philips Lighting Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.11.17
|Philips Lighting Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.11.17
|Philips Lighting Conviction Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.11.17
|Philips Lighting Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.12.17
|Philips Lighting Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|20.10.17
|Philips Lighting Sell
|Citigroup Corp.
|24.07.17
|Philips Lighting Sell
|Citigroup Corp.
|03.07.17
|Philips Lighting Sell
|Citigroup Corp.
|22.06.17
|Philips Lighting verkaufen
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08:25
|Philips Lighting Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.12.17
|Philips Lighting Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.12.17
|Philips Lighting Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.11.17
|Philips Lighting Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|23.10.17
|Philips Lighting Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Philips Lighting
|27.28
|0.00%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|10:37
|
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
ADVA Hold
|10:08
|
HSBC
Continental buy
|09:43
|
DZ BANK
ElringKlinger Halten
|09:41
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
GERRY WEBER Reduce
|09:25
|
HSBC
Société Générale (Societe Generale) Hold
|09:24
|
HSBC
BNP Paribas Hold
|08:36
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Intel overweight
|08:31
|
Barclays Capital
Aena overweight
|08:25
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Philips Lighting Neutral
|08:23
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Schneider Electric overweight
|08:15
|
UBS AG
Fresenius Medical Care Neutral
|08:12
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Santander overweight
|08:07
|
DZ BANK
Salzgitter Verkaufen
|08:04
|
DZ BANK
OSRAM kaufen
|08:03
|
Barclays Capital
Fraport Underweight
|07:34
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Michelin (Compagnie Générale d Etablissements Michelin SCPA) buy
|07:31
|
S&P Capital IQ
Nokia Strong Buy
|07:28
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Telefónica buy
|03.01.18
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Siemens Neutral
|03.01.18
|
Deutsche Bank AG
American Express Buy
|03.01.18
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Capital One Financial Hold
|03.01.18
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Discover Financial Services Buy
|03.01.18
|
B. Riley FBR, Inc.
Trex Buy
|03.01.18
|
B. Riley FBR, Inc.
BMC Stock Neutral
|03.01.18
|
B. Riley FBR, Inc.
PulteGroup Neutral
|03.01.18
|
Barclays Capital
Bank of the Ozarks overweight
|03.01.18
|
Barclays Capital
Alliance Data Systems overweight
|03.01.18
|
Barclays Capital
Apple Equal weight
|03.01.18
|
UBS AG
Western Gas Equity Partners LP Partnership Units Buy
|03.01.18
|
UBS AG
Suburban Propane Partners L P Partnership Units Buy
|03.01.18
|
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
Polaris Industries Neutral
|03.01.18
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
McDonalds Hold
|03.01.18
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
GRENKE buy
|03.01.18
|
Dougherty & Company LLC
Asure Software Buy
|03.01.18
|
Warburg Research
GRENKE Hold
|03.01.18
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aroundtown SA buy
|03.01.18
|
RBC Capital Markets
United Technologies Outperform
|03.01.18
|
RBC Capital Markets
Honeywell International Sector Perform
|03.01.18
|
RBC Capital Markets
HD Supply Sector Perform
|03.01.18
|
Telsey Advisory Group
Target Outperform
|03.01.18
|
Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
Fluor Outperform
|03.01.18
|
Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
Aecom Technology Outperform
|03.01.18
|
Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
Eaton Outperform
|03.01.18
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
BJs Restaurants Buy
|03.01.18
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Egalet Hold
|03.01.18
|
H.C. Wainwright & Co.
Revolution Lighting Technologies Buy
|03.01.18
|
RBC Capital Markets
Duke Realty Sector Perform
|03.01.18
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
AXA overweight
|03.01.18
|
RBC Capital Markets
Macerich Sector Perform
|03.01.18
|
RBC Capital Markets
IBM Outperform