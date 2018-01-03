NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Philips Lighting vor Zahlen zum vierten Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 31,50 Euro belassen. Eine schwächere Geschäftsentwicklung im Bereich LED-Beleuchtungen werde bei dem Lichttechnikkonzern durch ein besseres Geschäft mit Lampen für den Heimgebrauch wettgemacht, schrieb Analyst Andreas Willi in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Im Zuge der Bilanzvorlage 2017 werde vor allem der Ausblick auf 2018 im Mittelpunkt stehen./tih/ck



