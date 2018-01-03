04.01.2018 08:25:52

Philips Lighting Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Philips Lighting vor Zahlen zum vierten Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 31,50 Euro belassen. Eine schwächere Geschäftsentwicklung im Bereich LED-Beleuchtungen werde bei dem Lichttechnikkonzern durch ein besseres Geschäft mit Lampen für den Heimgebrauch wettgemacht, schrieb Analyst Andreas Willi in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Im Zuge der Bilanzvorlage 2017 werde vor allem der Ausblick auf 2018 im Mittelpunkt stehen./tih/ck

Datum der Analyse: 03.01.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Philips Lighting Neutral
Unternehmen:
Philips Lighting 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
31.50 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
30.92 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
1.88%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
31.28 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
0.70%
Analyst Name::
Andreas Willi 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Philips Lighting 27.28 0.00% Philips Lighting

