Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
18.01.2018 21:13:26
PPL Buy
Der Analyst Deutsche Bank AG hat PPL Corp. von Hold auf "Buy" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 39 auf 36 USD gesenkt.
|Zusammenfassung: PPL Corp. Buy
|Unternehmen:
PPL Corp.
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
$ 36.00
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
$ 31.79
|Abst. Kursziel*:
13.24%
|Rating update:
upgrade
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 31.61
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
13.89%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|PPL Corp.
|31.61
|0.13%
