24.01.2018 09:39:21

Novartis Outperform

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat die Einstufung für Novartis nach Zahlen auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 97 Franken belassen. Der Pharmahersteller habe über eine starke Gewinnentwicklung berichtet und dabei besser als von ihm erwartet abgeschnitten, schrieb Analyst Tim Anderson in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Gehe es so weiter, sollte die Aktie aufwerten./ajx/gl

Datum der Analyse: 24.01.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Novartis AG Outperform
Unternehmen:
Novartis AG 		Analyst:
Bernstein Research 		Kursziel:
97.00 CHF
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
83.72 CHF 		Abst. Kursziel*:
15.86%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
83.72 CHF 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
15.86%
Analyst Name::
Tim Anderson 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

24.01.18 Novartis Outperform Bernstein Research
23.01.18 Novartis Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
19.01.18 Novartis overweight Morgan Stanley
18.01.18 Novartis Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.01.18 Novartis Neutral UBS AG

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Novartis AG

