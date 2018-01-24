NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat die Einstufung für Novartis nach Zahlen auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 97 Franken belassen. Der Pharmahersteller habe über eine starke Gewinnentwicklung berichtet und dabei besser als von ihm erwartet abgeschnitten, schrieb Analyst Tim Anderson in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Gehe es so weiter, sollte die Aktie aufwerten./ajx/gl



Datum der Analyse: 24.01.2018



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.