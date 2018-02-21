Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
21.02.2018 14:03:31
Nice Systems Neutral
Der Analyst Chardan Capital Markets hat das Kursziel für Nice Systems Ltd. (Spons. ADRS) von 91 auf 99 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen.
|Zusammenfassung: Nice Systems Ltd. (Spons. ADRS) Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Nice Systems Ltd. (Spons. ADRS)
|Analyst:
Chardan Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
$ 99.00
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
$ 93.91
|Abst. Kursziel*:
5.42%
|Rating update:
reiterated
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 95.81
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
3.33%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu Nice Systems Ltd. (Spons. ADRS)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Nice Systems Ltd. (Spons. ADRS)mehr Analysen
|14:03
|Nice Systems Neutral
|Chardan Capital Markets
|06.11.17
|Nice Systems Neutral
|Chardan Capital Markets
|16.10.17
|Nice Systems Buy
|Chardan Capital Markets
|07.08.17
|Nice Systems Buy
|Chardan Capital Markets
|13.01.17
|Nice Systems In-line
|Imperial Capital
|14:03
|Nice Systems Neutral
|Chardan Capital Markets
|06.11.17
|Nice Systems Neutral
|Chardan Capital Markets
|16.10.17
|Nice Systems Buy
|Chardan Capital Markets
|07.08.17
|Nice Systems Buy
|Chardan Capital Markets
|13.01.17
|Nice Systems In-line
|Imperial Capital
|16.10.17
|Nice Systems Buy
|Chardan Capital Markets
|07.08.17
|Nice Systems Buy
|Chardan Capital Markets
|11.01.17
|Nice Systems Buy
|Chardan Capital Markets
|22.06.16
|Nice Systems Buy
|Chardan Capital Markets
|14:03
|Nice Systems Neutral
|Chardan Capital Markets
|06.11.17
|Nice Systems Neutral
|Chardan Capital Markets
|13.01.17
|Nice Systems In-line
|Imperial Capital
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nice Systems Ltd. (Spons. ADRS)
|95.59
|1.79%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|16:31
|
DZ BANK
Deutsche Börse kaufen
|16:10
|
Pivotal Research Group
SpartanNash Company Sell
|15:58
|
R. F. Lafferty
Hi-Crush Partners LP Partnership Interest Buy
|15:45
|
Canaccord Adams
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Hold
|15:37
|
Cantor Fitzgerald
Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Overweight
|15:07
|
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Deutsche Börse Halten
|15:06
|
Lake Street
Sientra Hold
|14:46
|
S&P Capital IQ
Deutsche Börse Hold
|14:40
|
UBS AG
Walmart Neutral
|14:37
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Walmart Conviction Buy
|14:20
|
Deutsche Bank AG
BHP Billiton Hold
|14:19
|
Deutsche Bank AG
BHP Billiton Hold
|14:03
|
Chardan Capital Markets
Nice Systems Neutral
|13:52
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Walmart Neutral
|13:46
|
Maxim Group
Texas Roadhouse Buy
|13:41
|
Independent Research GmbH
MTU Aero Engines Halten
|13:30
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Walmart Hold
|13:30
|
Barclays Capital
HSBC Equal weight
|13:30
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Wabtec Hold
|13:29
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Buy
|13:27
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Spark Therapeutics Buy
|13:27
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Six Flags Entertainment Buy
|13:26
|
Barclays Capital
Nestlé Equal weight
|13:25
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
MGM Resorts International Hold
|13:25
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
LaSalle Hotel Properties Hold
|13:24
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Home Depot Buy
|13:23
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Expeditors International of Washington Hold
|13:22
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Crestwood Equity Partners LP Partnership Units Buy
|13:22
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Boyd Gaming Hold
|13:20
|
Needham & Company, LLC
Esperion Therapeutics Strong Buy
|13:19
|
Needham & Company, LLC
Radware Buy
|13:15
|
Craig Hallum
Gentherm Buy
|13:06
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Grand City Properties buy
|13:05
|
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
OSRAM Halten
|12:48
|
RBC Capital Markets
Ply Gem Sector Perform
|12:38
|
Independent Research GmbH
Deutsche Börse Halten
|12:38
|
Chardan Capital Markets
Solid Biosciences Buy
|12:35
|
B. Riley FBR, Inc.
Public Storage Neutral
|12:34
|
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
HSBC Hold
|12:32
|
B. Riley FBR, Inc.
Kirklands Buy
|12:21
|
UBS AG
innogy Neutral
|12:16
|
UBS AG
BAT buy
|12:15
|
Telsey Advisory Group
Home Depot Outperform
|12:14
|
Imperial Capital
Noble Energy Outperform
|12:12
|
Imperial Capital
Energen Outperform
|12:11
|
Imperial Capital
Allegion Outperform
|12:10
|
UBS AG
Anheuser-Busch InBev buy
|12:03
|
Telsey Advisory Group
Walmart Outperform
|11:53
|
Credit Suisse Group
Orange Outperform
|11:47
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Telefónica Deutschland Hold