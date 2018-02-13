Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
13.02.2018 20:48:14
National Retail Properties Buy
Der Analyst B. Riley FBR, Inc. hat das Kursziel für National Retail Properties IncShs von 52 auf 47 USD gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen.
|Zusammenfassung: National Retail Properties IncShs Buy
|Unternehmen:
National Retail Properties IncShs
|Analyst:
B. Riley FBR, Inc.
|Kursziel:
$ 47.00
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
30.17 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
55.78%
|Rating update:
reiterated
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 37.57
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
25.10%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|National Retail Properties IncShs
|37.57
|0.21%
