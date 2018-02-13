13.02.2018 20:48:14

National Retail Properties Buy

Der Analyst B. Riley FBR, Inc. hat das Kursziel für National Retail Properties IncShs von 52 auf 47 USD gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen.
Zusammenfassung: National Retail Properties IncShs Buy
Unternehmen:
National Retail Properties IncShs 		Analyst:
B. Riley FBR, Inc. 		Kursziel:
$ 47.00
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
30.17 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
55.78%
Rating update:
reiterated 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 37.57 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
25.10%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

