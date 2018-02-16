Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
16.02.2018 21:03:41
MuleSoft Overweight
Der Analyst Barclays Capital hat das Kursziel für MuleSoft Inc. von 29 auf 31 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen.
|Zusammenfassung: MuleSoft Inc. overweight
|Unternehmen:
MuleSoft Inc.
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
$ 31.00
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
24.53 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
26.38%
|Rating update:
reiterated
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 30.81
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
0.62%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
MuleSoft Inc.
|30.81
|17.91%
