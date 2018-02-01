01.02.2018 15:33:38
Microsoft Hold
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die amerikanische Investmentbank Morningstar hat das Kursziel für Microsoft nach Zahlen von 100 auf 106 US-Dollar angehoben, die Einstufung aber auf "Hold" belassen. Dies geht aus einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie des Instituts hervor. Morningstar betrachtet die Aktie gemäß der Einstufung als fair bewertet. Die Anleger dürften eine faire, risikoadjustierte Rendite erhalten./tih/ck
Datum der Analyse: 01.02.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Microsoft Corp. Hold
|Unternehmen:
Microsoft Corp.
|Analyst:
Morningstar
|Kursziel:
$ 106.00
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
$ 95.30
|Abst. Kursziel*:
11.23%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 95.50
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
10.99%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Microsoft Corp.
|89.00
|2.89%
